NOWNodes Sponsors Miami Consensus Tokenization Meetup on May 6

NOWNodes joins industry leaders from Crypto.com, Zerion, Solflare, TON Foundation & Paxos to tackle data consistency and RWA adoption challenges.

A morning of straight talk on tokenization, data integrity under load, and whether RWA is actually going anywhere — with people who have real skin in the game.” — NOWNodes Team

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On May 6, NOWNodes is proud to announce its sponsorship of the Tokenization Meetup: "How to Ensure Data Consistency and Resilience Under Peak Loads" at Miami Consensus.As a sponsor of this gathering, NOWNodes claim these questions matter to everyone building on-chain right now, and we'd rather be part of finding the answers than sitting this one out.The first panel is moderated by Pauline Shangett — CSO at ChangeNOW, Strategic Advisor at NOWNodes, and one of the few people in this space who has held almost every senior role going: marketing, communications, business development, growth, strategy. She's been in the ecosystem since 2018 and has keynoted on infrastructure resilience at WebX. She’s a strong moderator who really understands the subject.Joining her is Kwon Park, a lawyer-turned-digital-assets executive who spent years in crypto regulatory work before moving to the product side. Abi Dharshan, one of Zerion's founding team, whose API quietly powers wallets like Uniswap and Rainbow. Vidor Gencel, who built Solflare in 2020 because Solana had no usable wallet — it now has 4 million active users. And Philipp Zentner, CEO of LI.Fi, routing $8 billion in monthly cross-chain volume for clients including Robinhood, Binance, and MetaMask.The second panel tackles what’s really holding tokenized real-world assets back from mainstream adoption. Pauline is running it, and the speakers include teams from CCN, TON Foundation, Paxos, Houdini Swap, and GlobalStake.The meetup starts at 10:30 AM ET on May 6. If you’re at Consensus and you work in infrastructure, tokenization, or RWAs — this is worth your time. To register for this event, please complete the registration process: https://luma.com/tage13lx

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