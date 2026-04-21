NOWNodes Launches New US Server Cluster for Faster Blockchain Access

NOWNodes just launched US servers

NOWNodes deploys a US-based server cluster, delivering a 10× speed improvement for North American developers and blockchain applications.

The US server launch cuts response times from 700ms to under 79ms for North American traffic. For latency-sensitive apps, that is a 10x improvement your users will actually feel.” — NOWNodes Team

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NOWNodes, a leading blockchain node provider , has officially launched a new server cluster in the United States, marking a major infrastructure milestone for developers and businesses building crypto applications across North America.The United States deployment is the second major processing region for NOWNodes, joining the company's existing global infrastructure. For development teams whose users are concentrated in North America, API requests no longer route through distant servers. The result is a fundamental improvement in how close the service sits to the applications and end users that depend on it daily.The performance data tells a clear story. Prior to the US rollout, requests routing between regions — US to EU and back — were taking between 240ms and over 700ms. With traffic now handled locally, those same calls return in under 80ms, and frequently under 25ms. For most methods, that represents a 10x speed improvement for North American traffic. For developers building latency-sensitive tools — wallets, mempool trackers, trading interfaces — that difference will be directly felt by users.The expansion goes beyond adding raw capacity. The new infrastructure delivers immediate changes across four key dimensions: faster average API response times for all North American traffic; reduced latency for time-sensitive operations such as mempool monitoring; improved throughput during peak demand windows; and geographic redundancy that activates automatically when regional issues arise.NOWNodes infrastructure also includes automatic GEO fallbacks. If one region becomes overloaded or temporarily unavailable, requests are instantly rerouted to the next optimal location. Applications continue running without interruption, maintaining consistent response times and a seamless user experience regardless of regional conditions — a critical feature for distributed crypto nodes infrastructure.NOWNodes gives developers direct access to RPC node endpoints across a wide range of blockchain networks, eliminating the need for teams to run and maintain their own nodes. But the quality of that access is entirely dependent on the infrastructure behind it. An RPC node that is geographically distant from users, or sitting behind an unreliable network, introduces exactly the kinds of delays and instability that make blockchain applications frustrating to use.An RPC node that is geographically distant from users, or sitting behind an unreliable network, introduces exactly the kinds of delays and instability that make blockchain applications frustrating to use, highlighting the importance of choosing high-performance RPC node providers The US expansion is live immediately. Existing NOWNodes customers with North American traffic will notice the improvement without any changes on their end. For developers currently evaluating blockchain node provider options, the US cluster launch represents a concrete signal of where NOWNodes is investing: a growing node network, broad chain support, and redundant regional infrastructure purpose-built for production workloads.

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