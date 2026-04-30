BRIDGE Update April 24, 2026

BRIDGE Open Office Hours: NDDPI and project partners will now be holding general Office Hours on a weekly basis, instead of monthly. Our next session is scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 12-1 p.m. CDT.

Data Migration/Validation Sessions: Project team members from NDDPI, Aurora Educational Technology (our data migration vendor), EduTech, and REAs will be available on a weekly basis to assist districts with specific data questions & support. Our next session is scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 9 – 10 a.m. CDT.

TieNet Data Migration Update

The BRIDGE team continues to work with the NDDPI Office of Specially Designed Services to clarify and finalize data migration expectations for the cutover from TieNet to Infinite Campus. Our intent is to migrate as much existing data as possible and to keep as much of the existing processes in place as possible. To that end, we want to clarify what data we expect to extract from TieNet for import into Infinite Campus:

We will migrate data for students with SPED enrollment records within the last three years (SY23-24, SY24-25, SY25-26). For those students, all official documents (PDF, Excel, Word, etc.) that are currently housed in TieNet related to that student will be migrated to Infinite Campus.

Additionally, other data points in TieNet for IEP/ISP and Evaluation will be migrated—as long as they can be mapped to Infinite Campus—from the student’s most recent record in TieNet, provided the student has enrollment in the last three years (SY23–24, SY24–25, SY25–26).

Additional detail and process guidance will be provided by the BRIDGE team and the NDDPI Office of Specially Designed Services as it is finalized. We apologize for any confusion and lack of clarity as we work through this process.

If you have questions, or need clarification, please contact the BRIDGE team at bridge@nd.gov.

State Reporting Update

Thank you to those that submitted feedback via the State Reporting survey. NDDPI remains committed to streamlining reporting processes and increasing access to timely, actionable information for schools and districts. The survey results will help us plan and prioritize this work moving forward (more to come).

What we can communicate now is that NDDPI does not anticipate a significant increase in workload (relative to what staff are used to today) for reporting required data elements to the state. In the short-term, many STARS-related reporting processes will remain the same or slightly modified. For example, below are three specific reports, the work that has been done to date by the project team, and the anticipated process by which districts will report this data to NDDPI in 2026.

Fall Enrollment

This data is currently vertically reported from PowerSchool to STARS. NDDPI and the BRIDGE project team have mapped enrollment data fields from Infinite Campus to the new vertical reporting mechanism to populate STARS with enrollment data (just like the data we receive from PowerSchool via SLDS).

Result: Districts should expect limited to no change in process for submitting Fall Enrollment data to NDDPI.

MIS03 – Licensed Personnel

This data is currently vertically reported from PowerSchool to STARS. NDDPI and the BRIDGE project team have mapped Licensed Personnel data fields from Infinite Campus to the new vertical reporting mechanism to populate STARS with MIS03 data (just like the data we receive from PowerSchool via SLDS).

Result: Districts should expect limited to no change in process for submitting MIS03 data to NDDPI.

PER02 – Non-Licensed Personnel

This data is currently manually reported to NDDPI via a STARS report. There are hopes to improve the reporting of PER02 data in the future, but this will not be ready in 2026.

Result: Districts should expect to submit PER02 (Non-Licensed Personnel) data exactly how they do it today.

NDDPI also wants to clearly communicate that, except in cases of clearly egregious noncompliance, the department will continue to partner with districts that are operating in good faith to ensure state-provided funding remains accurate, timely, and uninterrupted throughout this transition.

Thoughtful plans are—and have been—in place to ensure district‑to‑NDDPI data reporting workflows are minimally impacted and continue to operate as expected throughout the transition. This does not mean we are blind to additional hiccups that will almost certainly arise, and we appreciate your continued partnership and patience through those items when they do.

NDDPI Data Migration Studio (provided by Aurora)

For districts who have custom solutions in PowerSchool (custom fields, tables, etc.), or for districts looking to perform deeper, hands-on review/validation of their data, Aurora Educational Technologies has made available the NDDPI Data Migration Studio. This PowerSchool plug in allows districts to view, confirm, troubleshoot, and modify the scripts that are being used to extract data from PowerSchool for migration to Infinite Campus.

Installation and utilization of this PowerSchool plug-in require moderate technical experience. A communication was sent directly to our primary administrative and technical contacts within each district with instructions on how to leverage this application if they choose. If you have any questions, missed this communication, or need assistance accessing this tool, please contact the BRIDGE team at bridge@nd.gov.

IMPORTANT: Use of this tool is optional and is intended as an additional resource—not the primary data validation process. Districts will have other opportunities throughout the migration process to review, validate, and confirm their data. Data validation tools and options are being delivered and coordinated as part of scheduled activities with Infinite Campus implementation teams.

Identity / Authorization / Authentication Updates

The BRIDGE team has been working closely with NDIT and EduTech, in conjunction with subject matter experts from districts, and Infinite Campus to develop a set of guidelines for managing identity, authentication, and authorization. Our goal is to provide best-practice guidance for accessing Infinite Campus and other State solutions, while recognizing and respecting existing custom identity, authentication, and single sign‑on processes already in place. We expect to release this guidance by May 1, 2026.

In the interim, we do have some answers to questions we’ve received and updates to pass along:

What will authentication into EdPortal/SLDS solutions look like?

Authentication for EdPortal and downstream SLDS solutions is still being finalized. We are working closely with Infinite Campus to provide a very similar pathway for students and parents/guardians into the EdPortal as exists in PowerSchool today. Additional details will be shared as the solution is finalized. Licensed and non-licensed staff, NDUS staff, and State staff can expect to continue to use their same credentials to access the EdPortal via the EdPortal login screen as they do today.

What will authentication into NDTeach/STARS solutions look like?

Access into NDTeach and STARS solutions will continue as it exists today based on ND Login credentials.

Infinite Campus District Trial Site Security Configuration

An important reminder from the Infinite Campus Implementation team:

Please DO NOT delete the following user groups in your Infinite Campus trial site:

All Calendars

District Shared Files

The Infinite Campus Team needs these groups associated to the Support User Account in each district site. If you have already deleted either of these, please contact your Infinite Campus Implementation project manager ASAP.

FAQs

Q: Our schools utilize Chromebooks and Google Accounts for our students and would prefer to use Google as a Single Sign on for students to log into Infinite Campus. Are we able to move forward with setting up the SAML integration with Infinite Campus?

A: Yes. Districts may choose their own SSO/Identity provider and work with their Infinite Campus Implementation Team to set up the appropriate integration. More information on Infinite Campus’ SAML-SSO Service Provide Configurations can be found here, and additional guidance will be provided by the BRIDGE team by May 1, 2026.