Provider Exodus Forces Email Migrations, MailRoute Addresses Security, Uptime, and Control Gaps

Large email services have grown complacent, creating space for MailRoute

MailRoute replaces discontinued email platforms with secure, 99.999% uptime hosting, giving MSPs and businesses a stable, revenue-ready migration path

If your email provider is exiting, your business is already at risk: move now. MailRoute gives you secure, stable email you control.” — Thomas Johnson, MailRoute CEO

VENICE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As telecom and service providers continue to exit or outsource email services, MailRoute today announced its Hosted Mail platform as a secure, stable, and scalable alternative for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs), and enterprise organizations facing forced migrations and growing infrastructure risk.

Across the industry, providers that once bundled email with internet, voice, or hosting services are stepping away from email infrastructure entirely. In many cases, these platforms, originally built for residential users, have quietly supported business communications for years through legacy domains, bundled offerings, or MSP-managed environments.

Examples of this shift include:

AT&T and Cox Communications transitioning email services to third-party platforms

Vodafone discontinuing email services in multiple global markets

Frontier Communications exiting the email business entirely.

While these changes are often framed as consumer-focused, the downstream impact is significant: MSPs and businesses are being forced to migrate production email systems, often with little notice, limited support, and increased risk.

“Email has become too complex, too security-sensitive, and too operationally demanding for general service providers to maintain,” said Rachel Plecas, VP of Sales and Marketing at MailRoute.net. “But for MSPs and businesses, it remains mission-critical. That gap is exactly where MailRoute operates.”

Built for MSPs, Trusted by Businesses:

MailRoute Hosted Mail is designed to replace legacy and discontinued platforms with a fully integrated email hosting and security solution—eliminating multi-vendor complexity while improving control, reliability, and performance.

For MSPs and direct customers, the platform delivers:

Rapid domain onboarding

Centralized management across all client environments

White-label capabilities to create recurring revenue streams

Reduced support overhead through consistent, stable performance.

MailRoute Hosted Mail includes:

50GB mailboxes per user, with scalable storage options

Webmail, IMAP, and POP3 access for full flexibility

Built-in protection against spam, phishing, and ransomware

99.999% uptime architecture with fault-tolerant delivery

Granular administrative controls and role-based permissions

Seamless integration with Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace environments

Compliance-ready deployment options, including U.S.-based data and support.

Migration Without Disruption:

As organizations face compressed timelines driven by provider exits, MailRoute enables fast, low-risk transitions. DNS-based activation enables cutover in minutes with optional full-service mailbox migration for historical data. This approach ensures that businesses can maintain continuity while upgrading their email infrastructure, not just replacing it.

From Legacy Burden to Strategic Infrastructure:

The industry shift away from email is not temporary; it reflects a broader reality. Email is no longer a priority for general service providers, but it is more critical than ever for the organizations that rely on it.

MailRoute positions Hosted Mail as a long-term solution, not a bundled afterthought:

Unified hosting and security in a single platform

One vendor for support, billing, and infrastructure

Consistent experience across hosted and integrated environments

Predictable performance that reduces churn and operational friction.

For MSPs, this creates a clear opportunity: replace disappearing services with a higher-margin, fully managed solution that strengthens client retention and control.

About MailRoute

MailRoute delivers cloud-based email security and hosting solutions engineered for reliability, ease of use, and control. With over 25 years of experience and a 99.999% uptime track record, MailRoute provides MSPs, SMBs, and enterprises with a secure, scalable alternative to legacy and discontinued email platforms.

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