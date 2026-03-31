MailRoute Unleashes Aggressive MSP & Channel Partner Program to Capture Email Security Market Share

MSPs reduce overhead and increase margins with MailRoute

High-margin pricing, full white-label control, and zero-friction deployment position partners to outcompete legacy vendors

Resellers need the easy rollout, top-notch support and maximum reliability of MailRoute” — Thomas Johnson, MailRoute CEO

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MailRoute, a proven leader in email security with more than 25 years of operational excellence, today announced a major expansion of its MSP and channel partner program, delivering a direct challenge to legacy vendors with a faster, more profitable, and fully brandable alternative.

As email remains the primary entry point for ransomware, phishing, and business email compromise, MSPs and resellers are being forced to rethink outdated, margin-eroding security stacks. MailRoute’s enhanced partner program is engineered to give partners a decisive advantage: higher margins, tighter customer control, and enterprise-grade protection without the complexity.

This is not a minor update: it’s a competitive shift.

What sets MailRoute apart:

Margin Expansion Built In

- Aggressive, volume-based pricing enables partners to significantly increase recurring revenue while undercutting legacy providers

- Full White-Label Ownership

- Deliver a complete email security solution under your own brand

- Zero-Friction Deployment

- API-level integration with Microsoft 365 (including GCC High) and Google Workspace enables rapid rollout without operational drag

- Enterprise Protection Without Enterprise Bloat

- Multi-layered defense against phishing, ransomware, impersonation, and advanced threats, backed by a 99.999% uptime SLA

- Channel-First Execution

- Dedicated partner support, streamlined onboarding, and infrastructure that eliminates the need for in-house overhead

“MSPs are done sacrificing margin for mediocre protection and bloated platforms,” said Rachel Plecas, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at MailRoute. “We built this program to give partners control, profitability, and a security platform they can actually rely on. This is about winning business, not maintaining the status quo.”

Unlike competitors that lock partners into rigid ecosystems, MailRoute delivers flexibility, transparency, and performance, allowing MSPs and resellers to move faster, close more deals, and retain customers with confidence.

With real-time searchable mail logs, granular administrative controls, customizable quarantine management, and a fully managed backend, partners can deliver a premium security experience without added operational burden.

Availability

The enhanced MailRoute MSP and channel partner program is available immediately.

About MailRoute

MailRoute is a long-standing leader in secure email gateway and hosted email security, protecting organizations worldwide with a fault-tolerant, distributed architecture and 99.999% uptime. Purpose-built for reliability and performance, MailRoute delivers advanced threat protection, business continuity, and seamless cloud integration, without the complexity of legacy systems.

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