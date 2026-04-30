On the Geaux with LDVA — Spring 2026, Issue 1
If you are a Veteran in crisis or concerned about one, connect with our caring, qualified responders for confidential help. Many of them are Veterans themselves. 24 hours a day. 7 days a week. 365 days a year.
Get more resources at VeteransCrisisLine.net. If you are experiencing an emergency, please call 911.
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