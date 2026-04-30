Public Library will suspend certain services in May due to its information system maintenance

MACAU, April 30 - In order to ensure the proper operation of its information system, the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym) will carry out maintenance on the information system of the Public Library on 4 and 11 May, from 9am to 1pm. During this period, the library services including the Macao Public Library website, the library catalogue search system and the electronic resources, the mobile application “My Library” and the relevant functions of the Public Library of IC in the “Macao One Account” will be suspended or affected. In addition, the circulation services of the Red Market Library and the 24-hour book drops at all branch libraries will also be suspended.

Except for the Red Market Library, all the other libraries will hold maintenance works of the respective services during the closure period, and its normal operation will resume once the maintenance work is completed.

For enquiries, please contact the Public Library of the IC through tel. no. 2856 7576 or 2825 9220 during counter opening hours.