N.C. Environmental Management Commission to meet May 13-14

The North Carolina Environmental Management Commission will meet May 13-14 in the Ground Floor Hearing Room of the Archdale Building in Raleigh. Members of the public may attend in-person or join the meeting by computer or phone.

The committee meetings will be held May 13. The full commission meeting will be held March 14. Meeting information, including agendas and supporting documents, will be posted on the Commission website when they are available.

Committee meetings

When: Wednesday, May 13, 2026, 9 a.m. Eastern Time (US & Canada)

Where: Ground Floor Hearing Room, Archdale Building, 512 N. Salisbury St., Raleigh, NC, 27604.

Meeting link: Webex attendee meeting link.

Meeting number/Access code: 2427 265 5562

Meeting password: NCDEQ (62337 when dialing from a phone or video system)

Join by phone: +1-415-655-0003 US Toll

Environmental Management Commission meeting

When: Thursday, May 14, 2026, 9 a.m. Eastern Time (US & Canada)

Where: Ground Floor Hearing Room, Archdale Building, 512 N. Salisbury St., Raleigh, NC, 27604.

Meeting link: Webex attendee meeting link

Meeting number/Access code: 2429 624 8234

Meeting password: NCDEQ (62337 when dialing from a phone or video system)

Join by phone: +1-415-655-0003 US Toll