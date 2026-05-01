Momentum CRM Expands Car Genius Integration with Direct API Connection

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Upgraded integration replaces ADF and email handoff with a direct connection between Car Genius's AI experiences and Momentum CRM.

Car Genius is changing how customers interact with a dealership online. This integration makes sure that when someone shows real interest, it carries straight through into Momentum.” — Jerman Velasquez, COO, Momentum CRM

LAGUNA HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Momentum CRM today announced an expanded integration with Car Genius, connecting AI-driven customer engagement directly to the CRM, where those conversations continue. The upgraded integration replaces traditional ADF and email-based handoff with a direct API connection, carrying richer data into Momentum.

Car Genius is an AI-native platform that connects to a dealership's live inventory, pricing, and tools. On the dealership website, it gives customers a natural way to search, ask questions, and interact with real-time data. Through Car Genius's MCP server, dealers can also publish that same dealer-authorized data to external AI agents like ChatGPT and Claude, ensuring shoppers get accurate, current information tied to the dealership, not scraped or pulled from third parties.

With this integration, when a customer engages with a specific vehicle or signals they're ready to move forward, that context flows into Momentum CRM. The dealership picks up right where the customer left off, without re-entering information or losing context.

"Car Genius is changing how customers interact with a dealership online. This integration makes sure that when someone shows real interest, it carries straight through into Momentum, giving dealerships the context they need to respond and engage with confidence," said Jerman Velasquez, Chief Operating Officer at Momentum CRM.

"Our goal is to help dealers be the preferred information source in AI-driven shopping. Momentum made it easy to move beyond ADF and build a connection that can actually grow with where AI shopping is going. Dealers adopting these tools now are the ones defining how AI shopping works in automotive," said Corey Lydstone, Co-Founder & CEO of Car Genius AI.

The integration supports dealer groups of all sizes and can be configured at the store level.

For more information about Momentum CRM, visit https://www.crmomentum.com.

About Momentum CRM: Momentum CRM is a dealership CRM platform built for franchised dealerships across the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. The platform supports sales, service, and customer engagement workflows with deep integrations across OEM programs, DMS platforms, and third-party tools. Momentum includes native AI capabilities and analytics dashboards that give dealers and management real-time visibility into performance across the organization. Built around how dealerships actually operate, with configuration at the store level and infrastructure designed to scale across large dealer groups. Learn more at crmomentum.com.

About Car Genius: Car Genius AI builds the AI infrastructure that keeps dealers in the conversation as car shopping moves into AI agents and assistants. The platform connects a dealership's live inventory, pricing, and tools to on-site AI search experiences and, through Car Genius's MCP server, to external agents like ChatGPT and Claude; so consumers get accurate, dealer-authorized answers wherever they shop. Learn more at cargenius.ai.

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