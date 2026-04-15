Momentum CRM Showcases automotiveMastermind® Private Incentives Through Expanded Platform Integration

Expanded integration brings automotiveMastermind Private Incentives into Momentum CRM, aligning OEM offers with dealer workflows.

automotiveMastermind has built a strong, OEM-aligned incentive program. This integration ensures those incentives are available directly within the Momentum CRM workflows dealers rely on every day.” — Jerman Velasquez

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Momentum CRM today announced an expansion of its integration with automotiveMastermind that brings automotiveMastermind Private Incentives directly into the Momentum platform. The Private Incentives program is an automotiveMastermind initiative developed in close collaboration with OEM partners to deliver customer-specific, VIN-level offers that support both brand and dealer loyalty.

Private Incentives are personalized and time-limited offers that are targeted at price-sensitive customers. Momentum’s role in this integration is to surface these automotiveMastermind-powered incentives directly within dealership CRM workflows, ensuring the information is available at the right moment in customer conversations.

Momentum now displays automotiveMastermind Private Incentives in the customer record and in the automotiveMastermind tab, preserving the integrated Mastermind experience while reducing the need to switch systems.

“automotiveMastermind has built a compelling, OEM-aligned incentive program. By furthering our integration, Momentum is making sure those Private Incentives are accessible within the core workflows dealers rely on today, while also supporting our long-term vision for a more connected CRM platform,” said Jerman Velasquez, Chief Operating Officer at Momentum CRM.

Bill Egan, vice president of product at automotiveMastermind says “Our goal is to eliminate friction by distributing critical data to the platforms our dealers rely on most. We’re excited to partner with Momentum CRM to surface our Private Incentives program within their CRM. This empowers sales teams to leverage personalized, OEM-backed offers without ever leaving their primary workspace.

The Private Incentives feature is available to both automotiveMastermind and non-automotiveMastermind dealers, provided the dealership operates under a supported captive brand. At launch, supported brands include Volkswagen, Audi, and Mazda.

Access to Private Incentives within Momentum is determined by user role and brand eligibility. Incentive information is presented as a display-only feature and follows strict data usage requirements established by automotiveMastermind and its OEM partners.

By working closely with automotiveMastermind, whose incentive and intelligence solutions are available at www.automotivemastermind.com, Momentum CRM continues to focus on deep, OEM-aligned integrations while improving dealership workflow efficiency. This enhancement reflects a shared commitment to helping dealerships engage customers with more relevant and timely information.

For more information about Momentum CRM, visit www.crmomentum.com.

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