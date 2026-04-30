Jason Parks to Appear on Legacy Makers TV

FL, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jason Parks, founder of M&J Electric of Charlotte, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where he will share insights on leadership, overcoming setbacks, and transforming the electrical industry.Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the website In his episode, Parks will explore how hands-on mentorship and innovative strategies build skilled teams and resilient companies.He breaks down how implementing prefabrication processes and training programs can optimize productivity, reduce costs, and cultivate leadership.Viewers will walk away with actionable lessons on risk-taking, transparent communication, and fostering the next generation of tradespeople.Jason’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.legacymakerstv.com/jason-parks

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