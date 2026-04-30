Dr. Mickell Dent Joins Women in Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Mickell Dent, Mental Health & Social Impact Leader specializing in Trauma-Informed Systems of Healing, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how trauma-informed principles and social impact frameworks can reshape the way communities approach healing and wellbeing.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success.You can find out more about the show by visiting their Women in Power TV website In her episode, Dent explores the importance of trauma-informed systems in driving meaningful mental health outcomes, and breaks down how compassionate, community-centered approaches can support long-term healing and social transformation.Mickell’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.womeninpowertv.com/mickell-dent63862029

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