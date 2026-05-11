MBW RCM Earns Great Place to Work® Certification for 3rd Year in a Row

MBW RCM is now Great place to work for the 3rd time MBW Revenue Cycle Management

MBW RCM celebrates its third consecutive Great Place to Work® Certification, highlighting a strong people-first culture and employee trust.

This hattrick reflects the people who make MBW RCM what it is today. We remain committed to building a workplace where everyone can thrive.” — Melvin Miller, Chief Operating Officer, MBW RCM

CHENNAI, TAMIL NADU, INDIA, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chennai, India — MBW RCM is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Workfor the third consecutive year. This prestigious recognition is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at MBW RCM.Recognized as a trusted Medical Billing Company in USA , MBW RCM continues to build a people-first culture focused on trust, collaboration, employee growth, and workplace excellence. This milestone reflects the organization’s commitment to creating an environment where employees feel valued, empowered, and inspired to succeed.Great Place To Workis the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviors proven to drive performance, retention, and innovation.“Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. “By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that MBW RCM stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees.”At MBW RCM, workplace culture goes beyond policies and programs—it is reflected in the everyday experiences of employees and leaders in Chennai who work together to create a supportive, collaborative, and growth-driven environment.The organization strongly believes that its employees are its greatest strength. By fostering open communication, encouraging innovation, and supporting continuous learning, MBW RCM has created a workplace where individuals can grow both personally and professionally. Employees are encouraged to share ideas, collaborate across teams, and take ownership of their career journeys in an environment built on mutual respect and trust.MBW RCM continues to invest in employee learning and development through mentorship, leadership support, skill enhancement initiatives, and engagement activities that strengthen collaboration across teams. The company also prioritizes employee well-being and work-life balance, helping create a workplace where individuals feel motivated, appreciated, and connected.As a growing healthcare revenue cycle management organization, MBW RCM continues to attract talented professionals looking to build meaningful careers in a positive and high-performing workplace. Professionals exploring Jobs in MBW RCM can expect opportunities for continuous learning, career advancement, and a culture that values teamwork, innovation, and employee success.According to Great Place To Work research, employees at Certified workplaces are significantly more likely to enjoy their work, feel fairly treated, and trust their leadership.Looking ahead, MBW RCM remains committed to enhancing employee experience, strengthening workplace culture, and continuing its journey as a Great Place To Workorganization.For more information, visit: https://www.mbwrcm.com/the-revenue-cycle-blog/mbw-rcm-great-place-to-work-2027

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