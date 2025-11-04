MBW Rebrands as MBW RCM: Reflecting Its Evolution as a Full-Spectrum AI-Powered RCM Partner

MBW Rebrands as MBW RCM MBW Revenue Cycle Management MBW RCM Headquarters at US

MBW evolves into MBW RCM, a tech-driven revenue cycle management leader in US empowering healthcare providers with AI, analytics, and automation.

Our journey from MBW to MBW RCM underscores our belief that RCM is not just transactional—it’s transformational.” — Melvin Miller, Chief Operating Officer

DEERFIELD, IL, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Medical Billing Wholesalers (MBW), a leading provider of medical billing and healthcare support services, today announced its official rebranding to MBW RCM (MBW Revenue Cycle Management). The new identity marks the company’s evolution into a comprehensive, technology-driven revenue cycle management partner for healthcare providers across the United States.Over the past decade, MBW has grown from a billing support company into a trusted End-to-end RCM organization , offering specialized solutions across coding, billing, AR management, payment posting, analytics, and automation. The rebrand to MBW RCM reflects this broader scope and renewed commitment to delivering measurable financial outcomes for clients. The company has also moved to a new office in Deerfield, Illinois.“This transition isn’t just about a new name—it represents our continued focus on empowering healthcare organizations with insights, automation, and operational excellence,” said Vinod Sankaran, Chief Executive Officer, MBW RCM. “We’re aligning our identity with the value we create—helping clients achieve revenue integrity, efficiency, and growth.”The rebrand includes a new visual identity, website ( www.mbwrcm.com ), and expanded service offerings under three core pillars:1. Automation First: Leveraging AI and process automation to streamline claim workflows.2. Analytics & Insights: Delivering transparent, real-time revenue visibility and actionable performance dashboards to clients.3. Growth Partnership: Supporting clients beyond billing—with operational consulting, compliance, and financial forecasting.“We’re proud of our roots and even more excited about our future as a true growth partner to our clients.”With offices in the U.S. and India, MBW RCM serves a diverse client base across multi-specialty practices , MSOs, emergency departments, ophthalmology networks, behavioural and mental health providers, and hospital systems. The company’s rebranding will roll out across all digital, client-facing, and operational channels effective immediately.About MBW RCMMBW RCM is a global healthcare revenue cycle management company offering end-to-end services in coding, billing, AR management, payment posting, and analytics. With a focus on innovation and operational excellence, MBW RCM partners with healthcare organizations across ophthalmology, behavioural health, mental health, emergency department, and Multi-specialty practices to optimize revenue performance, reduce denials, and accelerate growth.Headquarters: 570 Lake Cook Rd, Suite 300–3050, Deerfield, IL 60015Website: www.mbwrcm.com Email: info@mbwrcm.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.