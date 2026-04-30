VIP IGNITE'S CERTIFIED PRODUCTION ASSISTANT PROGRAM TURNS ASPIRING TALENT INTO INDUSTRY-READY PROFESSIONALS

VIP Ignite's Certified Production Assistant Program gives participants hands-on training in every aspect of professional production — from on-set makeup artistry to crew coordination. VIP Ignite's Certified Production Assistant Program puts participants on a real working set — where they master the lighting, camera, and production coordination skills that professional productions demand. Behind every great shot is a trained production team. VIP Ignite Certified Production Assistant Program participants learning the craft on a live studio set.

New Certification Gives Aspiring Models, Actors, and Creatives a Professional Edge on Set and Behind the Camera

A certified production assistant walks onto a set with confidence and credibility. We built this program to create exactly that.” — Sir Michael Fomkin

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- VIP Ignite, the premier talent development organization founded by entertainment industry veteran Sir Michael Fomkin and celebrated industry connector Alycia Kaback , today announced the launch of its Certified Production Assistant Program — a first-of-its-kind credentialing initiative designed to equip aspiring entertainment professionals with the real-world skills, industry knowledge, and professional certification needed to work on-set and advance their careers in film, television, and digital media production.The Certified Production Assistant Program is the latest offering from VIP Ignite's expanding suite of education and career development programs, which have helped thousands of aspiring models and actors take their first professional steps in the entertainment industry. Unlike general acting or modeling courses, this program is specifically designed to produce job-ready production assistants who understand set etiquette, production workflows, crew hierarchy, and the day-to-day demands of a working production environment."The entertainment industry does not just need talent in front of the camera — it needs trained, committed professionals behind it," said Alycia Kaback, Co-Founder of VIP Ignite. "Our Certified Production Assistant Program was built to give every participant not just knowledge, but a credential that opens doors. We are creating a pipeline of production-ready professionals who know how to show up, contribute, and grow."Sir Michael Fomkin, Co-Founder and Executive Producer at VIP Ignite, added: "This program represents what VIP Ignite has always been about — bridging the gap between ambition and opportunity. A certified production assistant walks onto a set with confidence and credibility. We built this program to create exactly that."Participants in the Certified Production Assistant Program receive hands-on training in production terminology and set protocols, assistant directing fundamentals, talent coordination and scheduling, equipment handling and set safety, post-production support basics, and direct mentorship from working industry professionals affiliated with VIP Ignite and its network of entertainment partners.Upon completion of the program, graduates receive an official VIP Ignite Certified Production Assistant designation, which is recognized by industry partners and can be included on professional resumes, IMDb profiles, and casting submissions.Deneen White, President of Talent Development at VIP Ignite, emphasized the career impact of the program: "Every major opportunity I have seen talent miss was not about looks or ability — it was about preparation. This certification ensures that our talent is not just ready to be seen. They are ready to work."The Certified Production Assistant Program is open to aspiring entertainment professionals at all experience levels. Enrollment is currently open, with cohorts forming for the upcoming program cycle. For more information and to register, visit www.vipignitelive.com About VIP IgniteVIP Ignite is a leading talent development organization co-founded by Sir Michael Fomkin and Alycia Kaback. For nearly two decades, VIP Ignite has connected aspiring models and actors with industry professionals, casting directors, agents, and opportunities across film, television, and commercial entertainment. Learn more at www.vipignitelive.com

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