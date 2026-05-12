Lake Lurleen State Park Celebrates Complete Renovation

After a complete transformation, Lake Lurleen State Park officially reopened on Friday, April 17, 2026, unveiling a bold new chapter designed for adventure seekers, families and nature lovers alike. From the moment you arrive, you’ll notice the difference — modern upgrades, enhanced comfort and more ways than ever to relax, explore and make memories.

Community leaders and State Parks staff marked the occasion with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, celebrating a revitalized destination that’s ready to welcome visitors from across the region.

“This park has truly been brought back to life,” said Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Commissioner Chris Blankenship. “For years, Lake Lurleen went without the investment it deserved, and it began to show. But with its stunning location on the lake, we knew it had incredible potential. Today, it’s been completely refreshed, offering a beautiful, revitalized destination for everyone. Whether you’re planning a relaxing camping getaway or a fun-filled day with family at the beach and on the water, Lake Lurleen is ready to welcome you.”

The renovation included:

67 fully upgraded RV campsites with modern water, sewer and electrical hookups

A brand-new entrance with an improved check-in station and office

A refreshed beach area perfect for relaxing days by the water

A brand-new playground for family fun

Seven newly constructed pavilions ideal for gatherings and events

Nine new bathhouses, featuring private, family-style suites for added comfort and security

A new camp store stocked for convenience

Improvements to the boat launch and dock, making it easier than ever to enjoy the lake

Smooth, newly paved roads throughout the park

Expanded Wi-Fi access that’s now available throughout the park

In addition, thanks to a grant from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management, the park’s drinking and wastewater systems were upgraded significantly.

“We’ve created more than a park,” Alabama State Parks Director Matthew Capps said. “We’ve created a place where families come together, kids of all abilities can discover something new, and every visit turns into a lasting memory. This is a park designed for everyone. It’s welcoming, vibrant, and full of opportunities to explore, play and reconnect with what matters most. We invite everyone to come see what’s new, stay longer and explore more.”

This transformation was made possible by Alabama’s $85 million state parks investment approved by Alabama voters in 2022 — creating a fresh, exciting future to one of the state’s most beloved outdoor destinations. The transformation at Lake Lurleen showcases the power of the investment approved by voters.

The Lake Lurleen renovation represents the first of three major bond projects to reach completion. The others include construction of a new, 32-room bluff-side lodge at Cheaha State Park and creation of an executive campground at Gulf State Park, both of which are expected to be finished later this year.

Alabama State Parks also recently opened a new playground at Joe Wheeler State Park, expanded glamping to Oak Mountain State Park, and unveiled the new Event Center at Chewacla State Park. That’s all part of more than $200 million worth of upgrades throughout the State Parks System.

Whether you’re planning a weekend getaway, a family camping trip, or a day of outdoor fun, Lake Lurleen State Park is ready to deliver an unforgettable experience.

“Lake Lurleen State Park is one of the premier outdoor destinations in west Alabama, and it’s wonderful to see all of the new amenities that will be enjoyed by children and families for generations to come,” State Rep. Ron Bolton said.

About the Alabama State Parks Division

The Alabama State Parks is a division of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and maintains 21 state parks encompassing more than 50,000 acres of land and water in Alabama. The parks range from Gulf Coast beaches to Appalachian Mountains and provide opportunities and facilities from basic day-use activities to resort convention lodging, restaurants and golfing areas. These parks rely on visitor fees and the support of other partners like local communities to fund the majority of their operations. Learn more at www.alapark.com.

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