Riverview Public Boat Ramp Temporarily Closes to Prepare for New Access Pier

The Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries (WFF) Division of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) will temporarily close the Riverview Public Boat Ramp on the Warrior River in Tuscaloosa from May 26 through June 5, 2026.

During the closure, work to prepare for the installation of a new access pier will be completed. The new access pier will be installed this year. Recent improvements to the facility also include the installation of a new launching slab in 2024 and paving of the parking area by the City of Tuscaloosa in 2025.

The Riverview Public Boat Ramp renovation is a joint project between ADCNR and the City of Tuscaloosa. Funding was provided through the Sport Fish Restoration Program, which is supported through excise taxes on the sale of outboard motor fuel and fishing equipment and through the sale of Alabama fishing licenses. Additional funding was provided by Innovate Alabama, a statewide public-private partnership focused on entrepreneurship, technology and innovation with a mission to help businesses grow roots in Alabama.

For more information about alternate public boating and fishing access areas on the Warrior River, visit www.outdooralabama.com/freshwater-boating-access or call the WFF Fisheries Section at (334) 242-3471.

ADCNR promotes wise stewardship, management and enjoyment of Alabama’s natural resources through four divisions: Marine Resources, State Lands, State Parks, and Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries. Learn more at www.outdooralabama.com.

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