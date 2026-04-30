New Glamping Sites Added at Oak Mountain State Park

You can now elevate your next getaway with the ultimate outdoor escape in metro Birmingham.

Alabama State Parks has expanded its popular glamping experience to Oak Mountain State Park in Pelham, giving travelers another stunning destination to enjoy nature without giving up comfort.

“It’s exciting to expand the glamping opportunities at our state parks,” Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Commissioner Chris Blankenship said. “Glamping has become increasingly popular in the last few years, and we’ve seen how much our visitors have embraced it. Being able to offer glamping at Oak Mountain allows more people to stay, play and explore everything the park has to offer.”

Now available at six premier state parks across the state, glamping sites make it easier than ever to plan a memorable weekend filled with adventure, relaxation and breathtaking scenery.

Perfect for families, couples and friend groups, glamping delivers all the magic of camping — crackling campfires, star-filled skies and peaceful mornings in the great outdoors — paired with the comforts of home. Each beautifully appointed tent includes real beds with fresh linens, electricity and climate control to keep you cool in the summer and cozy on crisp evenings.

Since partnering with Timberline Glamping in 2023, Alabama State Parks has redefined the outdoor experience at Wind Creek, Lake Guntersville, Chewacla, Monte Sano and Cheaha state parks. The expansion to Oak Mountain continues that momentum, offering even more opportunities to stay longer, explore deeper and make lasting memories.

Whether you're hiking scenic trails or paddling on sparkling lakes, Alabama State Parks’ glamping experience blends adventure and indulgence in all the right ways.

“Opening these six new sites at Oak Mountain State Park allows us to bring a new level of comfort and accessibility to the outdoor experience while preserving the beauty that makes this park so special,” said Sarah Johnson, who operates the Timberline franchise at Oak Mountain State Park with her husband, Jeff. "We’ve thoughtfully designed each glamping tent so families, couples and groups can disconnect from the noise of everyday life and reconnect with nature — and with each other. We’re proud to expand our footprint here and create memorable stays that inspire guests to return again and again.”

From upscale resort-style lodging to charming cabins and chalets, full-service RV sites and traditional primitive camping, Alabama State Parks offer an overnight experience for every kind of traveler. Now, with the continued expansion of glamping, guests have even more ways to escape — blending the serenity of the outdoors with elevated comfort and style.

Glamping will likely be added to more state parks in the future.

“Our goal is for our guests to enjoy a memorable stay and want to come back again,” said Alabama State Parks Director Matthew Capps. “There’s no doubt that the glamping tents accomplish that goal. People truly enjoy the glamping tents, and we’re pleased that we can expand this offering at Oak Mountain.”

Book your stay online — at reserve.alapark.com/oak-mountain or birmingham.tlglamping.com — and discover why glamping is the perfect way to experience Alabama’s great outdoors.

Details about glamping at each of the six Alabama State Parks is also available online:

About the Alabama State Parks Division

The Alabama State Parks is a division of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and maintains 21 state parks encompassing more than 50,000 acres of land and water in Alabama. The parks range from Gulf Coast beaches to Appalachian Mountains and provide opportunities and facilities from basic day-use activities to resort convention lodging, restaurants and golfing areas. These parks rely on visitor fees and the support of other partners like local communities to fund the majority of their operations. Learn more at www.alapark.com.

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