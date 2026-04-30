Joe Wheeler State Park Opens New Playground

A brand-new, state-of-the-art, accessible playground has officially arrived at Joe Wheeler State Park, bringing an exciting new destination for families at one of the Tennessee Valley’s most beloved outdoor getaways.

Designed to inspire play for visitors of all abilities, this vibrant addition enhances the park experience and invites even more unforgettable moments in the great outdoors.

Celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday that included community leaders and State Parks staff, the new playground represents a dynamic transformation of one of the park’s most popular gathering spaces — reimagined to better serve today’s visitors and future generations.

“This new playground at Joe Wheeler State Park represents more than just a place to play—it’s a place where families can connect, children of all abilities can explore, and lasting memories are made,” Alabama State Parks Director Matthew Capps said. “We’re proud to introduce a vibrant, inclusive space that enhances the visitor experience and ensures everyone can stay, play and explore all the beauty and adventure our parks have to offer.”

This milestone project was made possible through the incredible generosity of the Alabama State Parks Foundation and its dedicated partners. Lead contributions included $100,000 from the Daniel Foundation and $50,000 from the Thompson Foundation, along with an additional $50,000 investment from the Foundation itself — demonstrating a powerful commitment to enriching Alabama’s outdoor spaces and creating memorable experiences for all.

“We are incredibly grateful to the Alabama State Parks Foundation, the Thompson Foundation, and the Daniel Foundation for their outstanding generosity and shared vision in bringing this project at Joe Wheeler State Park to life,” said Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Commissioner Chris Blankenship. “Their support helps us elevate the visitor experience and reinforces our commitment to delivering first-class adventures in every state park in Alabama. It’s truly inspiring to partner with organizations that believe in our mission and invest in creating memorable outdoor experiences for all.”

The Alabama State Parks Foundation has been involved in a number of other enhancement projects in recent years, including:

Securing grant funding from the Community Foundation of Greater Birmingham to install a new playground at Rickwood Caverns State Park.

Partnering with Buffalo Rock to purchase patio furniture for Wind Creek State Park and Lakepoint State Park

Working with a fraternity from the University of South Alabama to purchase a track chair for Gulf State Park

“The Foundation plays a vital role in elevating our State Parks from great to truly exceptional — helping create the kind of experiences visitors remember for a lifetime,” said Foundation President Alex McCrary. “Every gift, no matter the size, has the power to make a meaningful impact. The generous support from the Thompson Foundation and the Daniel Foundation shows exactly what’s possible when donors invest in our parks. We invite others to join us in shaping the future of Alabama’s outdoor spaces and making these treasured places even better for generations to come.”

Several other major projects are nearing completion throughout the State Parks System, funded by the $85 million bond issue for parks approved by Alabama voters in 2022. Three significant bond-funded projects are expected to be finished later this year — completion of a new, 32-room bluff-side lodge at Cheaha State Park, the total renovation of Lake Lurleen State Park, and creation of an executive campground at Gulf State Park.

The new playground at Joe Wheeler adds to other recent upgrades at the park, including renovations at the Joe Wheeler Lodge featuring new railings throughout the facility, new balcony doors and windows for hotel rooms, new windows in the restaurant and new a roof. The park also added a new beach pavilion — sitting next to the new playground — in 2024, replacing a pavilion destroyed by a tornado in 2019.

At Joe Wheeler, the wait is finally over — and it was worth every moment. After years of anticipation, the brand-new playground has officially arrived, bringing a wave of excitement, laughter and unforgettable memories for families.

“Joe Wheeler State Park is one of the premier outdoor destinations in northwest Alabama, and it’s wonderful to see this new playground that will be enjoyed by children today, tomorrow and long into the future,” State Rep. Ben Harrison said.

About the Alabama State Parks Division

The Alabama State Parks is a division of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and maintains 21 state parks encompassing more than 50,000 acres of land and water in Alabama. The parks range from Gulf Coast beaches to Appalachian Mountains and provide opportunities and facilities from basic day-use activities to resort convention lodging, restaurants and golfing areas. These parks rely on visitor fees and the support of other partners like local communities to fund the majority of their operations. Learn more at www.alapark.com.

About The Alabama State Parks Foundation

The Alabama State Parks Foundation is the first statewide non-profit organization dedicated to supporting the Alabama State Parks system. The Alabama State Parks Foundation strives to make the parks system better than ever, whether through funding deferred maintenance projects, helping clean-up after natural disasters such as hurricanes or tornadoes or building new amenities. Learn more and donate at www.asparksfoundation.org.

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