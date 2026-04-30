Alabama’s Outdoors is Key to Our State’s Economic Growth – Innovate Alabama is a Key Partner in that Growth

By Chris Blankenship, Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Commissioner and Chairman of the Innovate Alabama Outdoor Recreation Committee



From the mountains of the Tennessee Valley to the shores of the Gulf Coast, and everything in-between, our state is second to none in the country when it comes to beautiful outdoors and recreation.

Whether it’s camping and hiking across Alabama’s state parks, fishing our streams, rivers, coastlines and bays, or hunting in our state’s sprawling forests – there is truly something for everyone who has a love and appreciation for the outdoors.

But Alabama’s natural beauty is about more than just recreation. It is a powerful economic asset – and one that is increasingly central to our state’s ability to compete for talent in a rapidly changing economy.

Today, when individuals and families are deciding where to live, one of the first questions they ask is simple: What is the quality of life? And a major part of that answer is access to outdoor recreation. People want to know if they can bike on scenic trails, paddle down clean rivers, hike through preserved lands, or spend weekends hunting and fishing. They want to live in places that allow them to unplug, recharge, and connect with nature.

Alabama is uniquely positioned to meet that demand. We have the natural resources that people across the country are searching for – but we must be intentional about leveraging them.

Each year, Alabama produces more talented graduates than ever before. Yet too many of those young people leave our state in search of opportunities and lifestyles they believe they cannot find here. If we are serious about retaining that talent, and attracting new talent from outside our borders, we must fully embrace and promote what makes Alabama special.

That is exactly what we are doing through Innovate Alabama, a statewide public-private partnership focused on entrepreneurship and economic growth. As Chairman of the Council on Outdoor Recreation, I have seen firsthand how our natural assets are becoming one of our strongest tools in this effort.

Innovate Alabama recognizes that talent drives economic development. And talent today is mobile. Young professionals, entrepreneurs, and innovators are choosing where to live based not only on job opportunities, but on lifestyle. By elevating outdoor recreation as a central part of our value proposition, we are showing that Alabama offers both.

And it is working.

We are hearing directly from entrepreneurs and young professionals who have launched businesses through Innovate Alabama programs that access to our outdoors, and the quality of life it creates, has been one of the most compelling reasons they chose to build their future here. They are finding that in Alabama, they do not have to choose between career success and a high quality of life. They can have both.

That is a powerful message, and one we must continue to amplify.

We have been blessed with incredible natural resources. Now, we must continue to invest in them, protect them, and ensure access to them. By doing so, we are not only preserving our heritage, but we are building our future.

At the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, we are committed to expanding access to outdoor recreation opportunities across the state. Since 2017, we have invested more than $500 million in outdoor recreation access improvements! Whether it is improving our state parks, enhancing trails and waterways access, or conserving critical habitats, our work is directly tied to Alabama’s long-term economic success.

By working in partnership with Innovate Alabama, we will continue to position our outdoors as a cornerstone of our growth strategy, helping us retain the talented young people who might otherwise leave, while attracting new individuals and businesses who are looking for a place to thrive.

Alabama’s great outdoors are more than a point of pride. They are a competitive advantage. And if we continue to lean into that advantage, we will ensure that our state remains not only a beautiful place to visit, but one of the best places in the country to live, work, and build a future.