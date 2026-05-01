Ereflect’s Typesy Approved for Use Across Mesa Public Schools

eReflect’s digital literacy platform supports technology skill development under Project 25-18MP

Students use technology across all areas of learning. Providing tools that build confidence and competence in these environments helps create a stronger foundation for success.” — Rick Mesias, Sales Director at eReflect

MESA, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- eReflect Inc. announced that its digital learning platform, Typesy, has been approved as a vendor for Mesa Public Schools under Project Number 25-18MP, Technology Supplies, Service, and Equipment. The approval allows schools within the district to access Typesy as part of their technology and instructional resource offerings.The inclusion of Typesy in the district’s approved vendor list reflects the continued shift toward integrating digital tools into everyday classroom learning. As students increasingly rely on technology for assignments, communication, and assessments, building confidence and efficiency in using these tools has become an important part of the educational experience. Typesy for Mesa Public Schools addresses this need by offering a structured yet flexible platform focused on keyboarding and digital literacy. Students engage with guided lessons and interactive exercises designed to improve typing speed, accuracy, and overall familiarity with digital environments. The platform supports self-paced learning, making it adaptable to different classroom settings and individual student abilities.For educators, Typesy provides visibility into how students are progressing over time. Teachers can assign activities, organize lessons based on classroom objectives, and review performance through built-in analytics. These insights make it easier to identify where students may need additional support and help inform instructional decisions without adding complexity to classroom workflows.In a district as large and diverse as Mesa Public Schools, consistency in instructional tools can play an important role in supporting equitable learning experiences. With Typesy available as an approved vendor, schools have the option to adopt a common approach to developing digital skills while still maintaining flexibility in how the platform is used at the classroom level.Beyond improving typing proficiency, the platform contributes to broader digital readiness. Students who are comfortable navigating digital tools are better positioned to focus on content and critical thinking rather than the mechanics of using technology. This can have a meaningful impact on how efficiently they complete tasks and how effectively they participate in digital learning environments.The approval also aligns with ongoing efforts in education to ensure that technology is used not just as an access point, but as a meaningful part of skill development. By combining structured lessons with measurable progress tracking, Typesy offers educators a practical way to support this goal.As schools continue to evaluate and adopt digital resources, solutions that balance ease of use with instructional value are becoming increasingly important. Typesy’s design allows it to be used across a range of grade levels and subjects, making it a flexible option for schools looking to strengthen digital literacy without overcomplicating implementation.Educators and administrators interested in learning more or requesting access can visit the dedicated Mesa Public Schools trial page: https://www.typesy.com/mesaps/ ABOUT EREFLECTeReflect is an education technology company dedicated to improving literacy and learning outcomes through innovative digital tools. Its flagship products include Typesy, a comprehensive keyboarding and digital literacy platform used by schools and homeschool environments worldwide, and Wordela, a vocabulary learning system powered by adaptive spaced repetition technology designed to support long-term retention and language development.

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