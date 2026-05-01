Ereflect’s Typesy Gains Statewide Approval from Hawaii Department of Education

eReflect platform recognized as approved vendor supporting digital skills development across Hawaii schools

Access to digital tools isn’t enough—students need skills to use them effectively. This approval helps educators build those skills in a structured, trackable, and adaptable way.” — Rick Mesias, Sales Director at eReflect

HI, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- eReflect Inc. announced that its digital literacy platform, Typesy, has been approved by the Hawaii Department of Education (HIDOE) as an official vendor under Vendor Number 146086. This designation enables public schools across the state to access Typesy as part of their approved educational technology resources.The approval marks a step forward in expanding access to structured digital skills instruction for students throughout Hawaii. As classrooms increasingly rely on technology for instruction, communication, and assessment, tools that build foundational competencies—such as typing and digital navigation—are becoming essential components of the learning environment. Typesy for Hawaii DOE is designed to support these needs through a curriculum that combines guided instruction with interactive learning experiences. The platform helps students improve typing accuracy and speed while developing broader digital fluency. Its flexible design allows learners to progress independently, making it suitable for a wide range of grade levels and abilities.Educators using Typesy have access to features that support both teaching and evaluation. Lessons can be assigned based on classroom goals, and progress can be tracked through built-in reporting tools that provide visibility into student performance. This allows teachers to identify trends, monitor improvement, and make adjustments to instruction where needed.The statewide structure of the Hawaii public school system creates unique opportunities for consistent implementation of instructional tools. With Typesy now available as an approved vendor, schools across different islands can adopt a shared approach to digital literacy development while still tailoring usage to local needs and classroom contexts.Beyond classroom use, the platform can also support broader instructional initiatives, including technology integration programs and digital readiness efforts. By offering a combination of curriculum structure and performance insights, Typesy helps bridge the gap between access to technology and meaningful skill development.The growing emphasis on digital learning has highlighted the importance of ensuring that students are not only familiar with technology, but also proficient in using it as a tool for learning. Keyboarding, often considered a basic skill, plays a significant role in how efficiently students can complete assignments, participate in online activities, and demonstrate their knowledge in digital formats.With Typesy’s inclusion as a state-approved vendor, schools in Hawaii now have an additional resource to support these outcomes. The platform’s adaptability allows it to be used in a variety of settings, from individual classrooms to broader school or district initiatives, making it a practical option for educators seeking to strengthen digital competencies among students.Educators and administrators interested in exploring Typesy can access a dedicated trial page here:

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