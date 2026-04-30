Shepherd Ventures III Adds Jim Wilson as Strategic Partner

Shepherd Ventures III venture capital fund - investing in the team

Shepherd Ventures III venture capital fund

Jim Wilson, Chairman and CEO of ZEA Biosciences, has joined Shepherd Ventures III as a Strategic Partner, to assist in the fund’s strategic execution.

This is about building momentum. Shepherd Ventures III has the unique foundation. Now it's all about accelerating capital growth and expanding the platform. I’m excited to help in this new phase.”
— Jim Wilson

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shepherd Ventures III today announced that Jim Wilson, Chairman and CEO of ZEA Biosciences, has joined the firm as Strategic Partner, marking a significant step in the fund’s expansion of capital formation capabilities and strategic execution.

Wilson brings a proven track record of building investor networks, leading complex financings, and structuring high-impact transactions in life sciences and technology. His addition signals Shepherd Ventures III’s commitment to scaling both capital inflows and its innovative form of deal sourcing as it grows its platform.

“This is a pivotal addition for us,” said George Kenney, Co-Managing Partner of Shepherd Ventures III. “We’ve built a strong foundation around disciplined investing and leadership assessment. Jim adds a new dimension—he brings velocity to capital and the ability to turn strategy into execution quickly.”

Robert Kramarz, Co-Managing Partner, added: “What makes this addition to our team powerful is the complement of skill sets. George and I have built a rigorous framework for evaluating leadership and risk. Jim brings the capital formation engine and transaction capability to create a more scalable venture platform.”

In his role, Wilson will focus on:

· Driving capital formation across institutional and strategic investor networks

· Originating and structuring differentiated investment opportunities

· Supporting portfolio companies on growth, partnerships, and strategic positioning

· Enhancing Shepherd Ventures III’s institutional footprint as it scales

“This is about building momentum,” said Wilson. “Shepherd Ventures III has the foundation—what we’re doing now is accelerating capital, sharpening execution, and expanding the platform. I’m excited to help drive that next phase.”

The appointment comes as Shepherd Ventures III continues to expand its investment activity across MedTech, FinTech, and AI, targeting companies with strong leadership and scalable models.

Shepherd Ventures III is a Venture Capital Fund specializing in assessing founding teams with an organizational development perspective. Like its predecessor Fund II, it expects that almost all portfolio companies will require a major pivot before succeeding and exiting. To this end, Shepherd Ventures III focuses on the leadership team as a unit, more than their resumes and the business plan, to ensure the team remains together and handles pivots well.

Robert Kramarz
Intelliversity
robk@intelliversity.org
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Intelliversity is the "Innovation Accelerator for the Real World." It is a Delaware non-profit corporation that serves investors and companies seeking funding. This includes building trust between investors and innovators. We work to build a company's management team to increase investors' trust. We teach "Story Pitching" -- using stories as the vehicle to generate trust. We also advocate Revenue-Based Financing, which makes funding a company easier for most founders and investors. Under the imprint Intelliversity Press, we have published the book _Born to Star_ which describes the team-building method used by successful billionaires. Intelliversity IR provides investor relations services to help companies and investors find and trust each other.

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