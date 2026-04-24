Shepherd Ventures III portfolio company HEARTio Closes $4.25 Million Financing for AI-based Warning of Heart Attacks

HEARTio logo Shepherd Ventures III venture capital fund

These funds enable a 510(K) pivotal study for HEARTio's ECGio system that analyzes ECG output to detect coronary occlusion without an invasive angiogram

Shepherd Ventures III plans to lead a scaling round for HEARTio, based largely on the founders displaying a level of ownership and mutual respect that ensures this team remains together long term.” — George Kenney, Co-managing Partner, Shepherd Ventures III

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Heart Input Output Inc. (“HEARTio”), an artificial intelligence healthcare diagnostics company, today announced the closing of $4.25 Million in added seed financing with assistance from Shepherd Ventures III and participation from Intelligence Ventures, Audacious Capital, VU Venture Partners, LifeX (Pittsburgh), Bessel, and others. These funds will enable the launch of HEARTio’s pivotal study seeking FDA clearance for HEARTio’s flagship product, ECGio.

“This successful round of financing is a testament to the momentum we are building in bringing ECGio to market,” said Utkars Jain, Co-founder and CEO of HEARTio. “Up and down the cap table, we have so many people who believe in us from all around the world — executives, physicians, venture capitalists, and family offices. With this financing, we expect to complete our pivotal study and submit the technology to the FDA for clearance. Our technology has the potential to democratize cardiovascular care and help create a world where no one experiences a heart attack.”

“In addition to our investors, we have been incredibly lucky to work with so many globally renowned experts in Cardiology, Emergency Medicine, Cardiothoracic Surgery, Medical Devices, Biostats, Life Science Tools, and more,” said Adam Butchy, Co-founder of HEARTio. “This amazing team has allowed us to stay focused on patient care and technological innovation, making sure that we are creating something that is truly disruptive and impactful.”

HEARTio uses AI to detect coronary artery disease (CAD), more quickly, more accurately, and at a lower cost than the current standard of care. HEARTio’s flagship product, ECGio, is an AI platform that analyzes the electrocardiogram (ECG) to predict coronary occlusion non-invasively. ECGio’s 1st validation study was published in the Canadian Journal of Cardiology “Deep Learning Algorithm Predicts Angiographic Coronary Artery Disease in Stable Patients Using Only a Standard 12-Lead Electrocardiogram,” and a 2nd validation study on 16,000+ patients, “Use of Electrocardiograms to Identify Coronary Artery Disease: Cross-Validation of an Artificial Intelligence Model,” was recently published in JACC Advances.

HEARTio is an AI-enabled cardiac diagnostics company revolutionizing how heart disease is detected and monitored. With a mission to make early detection scalable and accessible, HEARTio leverages cutting-edge deep learning to deliver faster, smarter, and more affordable insights to healthcare providers. Since its founding, it has grown to incorporate John Marous as its Executive Chairman and Jake Fisher and John Moran as its co-Chief Commercialization Officers. Shepherd Ventures III has committed to lead a scaling round after FDA 510(k) clearance and product rollout.

Shepherd Ventures III is a Venture Capital Fund specializing in Medical Technology (MedTech) and AI applications, with a particular expertise in assessing founding teams with an organizational development perspective. Like its predecessor Fund II, it expects that almost all portfolio companies will succeed. Since most VC-funded companies require pivots before exit, this fund focuses on people more than product, to ensure the team remains together and handles pivots well.

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