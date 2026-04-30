NUJ tribute to Gordon Snell 

Gordon Snell, author, broadcaster, radio producer, satirist and storyteller, who has died aged 93, was a lifelong member of the NUJ and one of the most respected writers in Ireland.

A graduate of Oxford University, Gordon began his broadcasting career in the BBC. He moved to Ireland following his marriage in 1977 to the journalist, NUJ member and globally acclaimed novelist, Maeve Binchy.

In Ireland he contributed radio scripts including to satirical radio programmes such as Only Slaggin' and Get An Earful of This and the children's TV programme Wanderly Wagon.

An imaginative and evocative writer, he published his first book for children, The King of Quizzical Island, in 1978.

Séamus Dooley, assistant general secretary paid tribute to Gordon, recalling his very public support for the NUJ over many decades. He said:

"Gordon and Maeve were a couple who inspired affection and respect. No second names were needed when referring to these two hugely successful writers and the NUJ valued their support. With the late James Downey, they launched an anti-ageism card some years ago in Liberty Hall, Dublin and it was one of the most enjoyable union functions EVER held in that venue. The topic was serious but was tackled with such good humour and wisdom by all three. “On first meeting, Gordon could appear the quintessential Englishman, with impeccable manners but he had a very Irish sense of humour and his political satirical verses were hilarious and biting. “He was proud to be known as Maeve's husband but Gordon also made an enormous contribution to the arts and literature, especially children's literature and like Maeve was a tremendous supporter of emerging talent. “Those of us who got to know Gordon will remember him as a kind and generous friend, a man of many talents and above all, a decent and compassionate human being."

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