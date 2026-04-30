Ethics Council webinar: reporting on violence against women

The NUJ’s Ethics Council invites you to a webinar exploring how to report on violence against women and girls in an accurate, responsible, and considerate way.

The news media plays a significant role in shaping societal attitudes and beliefs around violence against women, and it’s vital that journalists avoid reinforcing harmful stereotypes. Journalists must also be careful to not retraumatise victims and survivors, minimise their experiences, or invade privacy rights.

This Ethics Council webinar, taking place on Thursday 7 May (5:30pm-7pm), will cover practical considerations for reporters, including the mindful use of language, statistics, and imagery, drawing on research and reporting guidelines.

The event will be chaired by Natasha Hirst, vice-chair of the Ethics Council. The speakers include Dr Alessia Tranchese, author and associate professor of Language, Feminism and Digital Media at the University of Portsmouth; Jamsheda Ahmad Young, a researcher and experienced former BBC journalist; and campaign organisation 'This Ends Now'.