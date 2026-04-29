Delta County Proclamations

Delta County Commissioners proclaimed April 2026 as Child Abuse Prevention Month, emphasizing the collective responsibility to create safe, stable, and nurturing environments. The proclamation, supported by Colorado Governor Jared Polis and local efforts, highlights five protective factors—parental resilience, social connections, knowledge of parenting, concrete support, and social-emotional competence—to reduce neglect.

Focus on Prevention: The initiative urges the community to invest in families early to prevent maltreatment, supporting the belief that all children deserve to thrive.

Symbol of Hope: The blue pinwheel is recognized as the official symbol of Child Abuse Prevention Month, representing healthy, happy childhoods and community support.

Community Action: Residents are encouraged to participate by learning to recognize signs of abuse and supporting local family resources.

The proclamation aims to strengthen families throughout Delta County, ensuring a secure environment for children to grow and reach their full potential.