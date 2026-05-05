Delta County Announces 2026 Adobe Badlands Volunteer Clean-Up Day

Delta County, CO (May 5, 2026) — Delta County is excited to announce the 2026 Adobe Badlands Volunteer Clean-Up Day—an energizing, hands-on opportunity for community members to come together and help protect one of the county’s most unique and treasured landscapes.

The Adobe Badlands are a vital natural resource, and Delta County dedicates these efforts to maintaining their cleanliness while educating the community about the hazards and long-term impacts of illegal dumping. This annual event goes beyond picking up trash—it’s about building awareness, strengthening community pride, and preserving this remarkable landscape for generations to come.

Adobe Badlands Clean-Up Day brings together people from all walks of life who share a commitment to protecting the environment. Volunteers must be at least 16 years of age, and all who are able are encouraged to participate in this meaningful day of service.

Gloves and trash bags will be provided for all volunteers, and Delta Compost generously provides water and snacks each year to keep participants fueled throughout the day. Volunteers are encouraged to bring sunscreen, hats, and sturdy shoes to stay comfortable while working outdoors.

The County is proud to recognize the continued support of its event sponsors. For the past three years, Delta Compost has supported volunteers with refreshments, while the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) plays a critical role in ensuring safety—identifying and marking hazardous areas for volunteers to avoid, and working alongside participants with trucks and equipment to support cleanup efforts.

In past years, the event has also drawn strong participation from Off-Road Vehicle clubs, school organizations, and church volunteer groups—demonstrating the widespread community commitment to protecting the Adobe Badlands.

Last year’s impact:

28 volunteers | 250+ trash bags | 40 cubic yards of waste | 37 tires removed—in just four hours

Delta County also welcomes support from local businesses and organizations. Companies interested in having staff volunteer or donating equipment—such as trucks, rakes, or shovels—are encouraged to get involved. Partner organizations will be recognized in promotional materials as valued community supporters.

Ready to make a difference? Sign up to volunteer today at:

https://deltacountyco.gov/adobecleanup

“We’re proud to see this event grow every year—not just in participation, but in results,” said Lindsay Mitchell, Delta County Public Information Officer. “As we scout sites each year, we’re seeing less illegal dumping, which shows this effort is making a real difference in our community.”

For more information, to volunteer, or to become a community partner, please contact Delta County Public Information at pio@deltacountyco.gov

Media Contact:

Lindsay Mitchell

Public Information Officer

970-773-4037

mitchell@deltacountyco.gov

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