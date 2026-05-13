Clerk’s Office Staff Earn Federal Election Administration Cert

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Delta County Clerk’s Office Staff Earn Federal Election Administration Certification

May 13, 2026—Delta County Clerk and Recorder staff members Chief Deputy Rene Warner, Election Supervisor Melinda Sanford, and Election Technician Misty Reed have successfully completed the U.S. Election Assistance Commission’s (EAC) recently launched Federal Professional Training Program for election officials.

The federal certification program was created to provide advanced professional development opportunities for election administrators nationwide. The curriculum included coursework in Federal Government and Election Laws, Accessibility, Elections Office Administration, Communications, Voting Systems and Election Technology, and Poll Worker Training. Participants were required to complete 30 training credits to earn certification.

While Colorado already maintains a strong state certification process for election officials, the EAC recognized the state’s existing training standards as complementary to the new federal program.

Warner, Sanford, and Reed were formally recognized for completing the certification during the EAC Standards Board and Local Leadership meeting held in Chicago last month.

The three staff members also presented their certifications during a regularly scheduled Board of County Commissioners meeting, where they shared information about the federal training program with county leadership and the public.

“The Clerk’s Office is committed to providing professional, trustworthy service to the citizens of Delta County,” said Clerk and Recorder Teri Stephenson. “The expertise and integrity of our staff, along with our continued commitment to professional development, helps ensure confidence in our election system and the officials who administer it.”

Stephenson also highlighted the department’s experience and dedication, noting that the office brings a combined 34 years of election administration experience to Delta County.

The Delta County Clerk’s Office continues to prioritize transparency, accuracy, and ongoing training to ensure secure, efficient elections for the community.

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