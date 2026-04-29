Social Development on institutional reform and media scrutiny

The Department of Social Development (DSD) notes the continued media interest in various administrative and personnel matters within the Department.

We recognise that periods of rigorous institutional reform often attract heightened public scrutiny. The Department views this attention not as adversarial, but as an important element of oversight and a necessary component of transparency.

Journalistic integrity and objective discourse

The Department calls on media practitioners to maintain a clear distinction between verified facts and information driven by the interests of particular sources. While the Minister of Social Development, Ms. Nokuzola Sisisi Tolashe welcomes robust and constructive engagement as part of a healthy democratic environment, it is inappropriate for media platforms to be used to advance personal grievances or to promote narratives that rely on inflammatory or defamatory language.

The Department urges adherence to the highest standards of journalistic integrity, ensuring that unverified claims are not presented as established facts before due processes are concluded.

Institutional reform and legacy matters

It is important to distinguish between challenges arising from current reform processes and administrative shortcomings inherited from previous cycles. Some issues recently reported in the media, including matters related to organisational donations and historical recruitment processes, originate from legacy systems that predate the current administration.

The Department is actively addressing these matters to ensure lasting institutional improvement.

Proactive remediation and due processes

The Department remains committed to corrective action. Where administrative irregularities have been identified, including in recruitment and personnel processes, decisive steps have been taken to halt such activities and initiate formal investigations. All investigations involving departmental officials and advisors are conducted in line with established legal frameworks and internal disciplinary procedures, without any executive interference.

Administrative stability and governance

The Minister continues to strengthen governance systems and promote a unified, professional, and merit-based organisational culture.

While reform efforts may give rise to internal tensions, the Department remains focused on stabilising its governance structures and ensuring that internal matters do not detract from its core mandate.DSD will not substitute due process with media commentary. Its primary focus remains the delivery of essential social protection services and grants to millions of South Africans, while ensuring accountability and integrity within its administrative systems.

Enquiries:

Acting Head of Communication

Ms Sandy Godlwana

Cell: 082 678 5634

E-mail: SandyG@dsd.gov.za

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