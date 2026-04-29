DWR Conservation Police Presents 2025 Awards

By Molly Kirk/DWR

Photos by Meghan Marchetti/DWR

In a ceremony on March 18, the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) Conservation Police presented their 2025 awards, recognizing exceptional efforts from Conservation Police Officers across the state. The awards included:

2025 CONSERVATION POLICE OFFICER OF THE YEAR

Senior Officer Kevin Webb

Senior Officer Webb demonstrated exceptional leadership, initiative, and investigative skill throughout 2025. He served as a Field Training Officer (FTO), mentoring an officer from a neighboring district, and provided extensive driver training instruction to DWR and Crater Basic Academy and local law enforcement partners. Webb participated in 11 outreach events to include large youth camps and fishing events, school presentations, and instructing with the Virginia Trappers Association.

Webb supported IHEA training and worked four hunting incidents. He notably responded off-duty to a late-night predator hunting fatality out of his district, where he volunteered to be the lead investigator. This was an intricate case involving search warrants, reenactments, and extensive interviews, resulting in felony murder and felony reckless handling charges. His prompt response, evidence preservation, scene recreation, and coordination were key to prosecution. When a spring turkey hunter was shot, and no shot path existed, Webb was able to help close the incident through his expert interviewing skills.

Webb built significant cases in 2025 through meticulous investigations. His persistence in an antler possession case led to convictions on all 12 charges by disproving falsified documentation through database research and social media analysis. He placed 18 charges in a major baiting and trespassing case, made four spring turkey tagging cases, and secured felony charges in separate hunting-related shootings, one involving an occupied home and vehicles being shot and another involving the deliberate killing of a hunting dog. His forensic mapping, use of K-9 resources, and digital analysis were key in those outcomes. He also investigated boating incidents in neighboring districts and made an OUI arrest of a PWC operator after dark. S.O. Webb’s efforts resulted in multiple felony convictions, a guilty plea in a nearly two-year-long fatal hunting case, two public commendations, and high praise from a Commonwealth’s Attorney, underscoring his outstanding service and professionalism.

Officer First Class B. Tyler Dagliano (center) with Major John Cobb (left) and DWR Executive Director Ryan Brown (right).

2025 VIRGINIA BOATING OFFICER OF THE YEAR

Officer First Class B. Tyler Dagliano

Officer First Class Dagliano demonstrated exceptional leadership, mentorship, and boating safety enforcement throughout 2025. Serving as a primary FTO for two trainees and assisting with several others, he balanced training responsibilities with a strong focus on detecting impaired and unsafe boaters. He recorded 30 boating violations, made five primary OUI arrests, and assisted with four additional OUI arrests.

His mentorship directly contributed to building confidence and competence in newer officers, including guiding a trainee through two OUI arrests in a single shift following hands-on training he helped coordinate. Dagliano proactively targeted prime boating activity periods and coordinated joint operations and checkpoints with neighboring districts and regions. His enforcement efforts extended beyond his home district, including arrests at major events such as the Lake Anna Glow Party. His knowledge of boating laws led to successful prosecutions, including a conviction with an enhanced fine based on his detailed courtroom testimony.

Beyond enforcement, Dagliano responded to four boaters-in-distress calls and multiple search and rescue incidents. He also investigated two boating incidents, including one fatality. In addition, he fulfilled multiple collateral duties as a peer support team member, regional recruiting ambassador, HIIT member, general instructor, and academy officer. His efforts earned him recognition as Region 1 Operation Dry Water Officer of the Year, the 2025 MADD Award for OUI enforcement, and an Excellence in Police Service certificate for his response to the Reagan National Airport aircraft collision. Dagliano’s initiative, professionalism, and commitment to mentorship and boating safety reflect sustained excellence and a significant impact on both officer development and public safety.

2025 SPECIAL OPERATIONS CPO OF THE YEAR

Senior Special Agent Zach Howlett

Special Agent Howlett distinguished himself through exceptional teamwork, initiative, and commitment to duty. When the Special Investigations Unit lost both Marine Fraud & Theft positions, he stepped in without hesitation, recovering three stolen vessels, two trailers, identifying $58,000 in marine fraud and recovering $1,725 in taxes and penalties. He repeatedly sacrificed personal time, responding to 10 critical incidents across the Commonwealth to include multiple fatal hunting and boating incidents.

Howlett demonstrated advanced investigative skills, utilizing 43 search warrants, digital forensics, surveillance technology, social media analysis, and Flock cameras to solve complex cases with his certification as a Cellebrite Operator and Cellebrite Physical Analyst. His efforts led to numerous felony and misdemeanor charges across multiple districts, recovery of stolen property, apprehension of habitual offenders, and identification of narcotics violations. Of note, he coordinated a successful bait boat operation utilizing a covert IP camera enabling the theft to be viewed in real time.

Beyond investigations, Howlett made a significant impact through training, leadership, and outreach. He helped develop and instruct the first-ever IHEA Academy hosted by DWR, supported the Basic Academy, and led regional hunting incident refresher training. He also enhanced agency visibility through community outreach events and media engagement, including the widely viewed True Wildlife Crime: The Hollywood Buck Case video episode which currently has over 236,000 views. Overall, Howlett is a model employee whose leadership, technical expertise, and dedication substantially advanced investigative effectiveness, training excellence, and the agency’s mission statewide.

Renee Brown (center) accepted her Communications Officer of the Year award from Major John Cobb (left) and DWR Executive Director Ryan Brown (right).

2025 COMMUNICATIONS OFFICER OF THE YEAR

Renee Brown

Dispatcher Brown has consistently demonstrated exceptional skill and composure under pressure in 2025, with her steadfast commitment to officer safety. Most notably, she safeguarded a Conservation Police Officer who suffered a medical emergency while on duty. As the sole dispatcher in the communications center at the time, Renee simultaneously managed emergency coordination, dispatched medical and external resources, and maintained full radio and phone operations across multiple channels, ensuring uninterrupted continuity of operations during a critical incident.

She previously received a formal commendation for her role in protecting DCR Law Enforcement Rangers responding to a suicidal subject at a Virginia State Park. These incidents reflect her daily dedication to protecting law enforcement personnel, partner agencies, and the public. Brown’s performance metrics underscore her excellence. She generated thousands of calls for service, completed extensive CJIS transactions, managed numerous public tips, and achieved zero unverified addresses, an accomplishment critical to officer and public safety across Virginia’s diverse terrain. Her reliability is unmatched, with perfect attendance and a record of volunteering for shift coverage during high-demand seasons. Beyond operational excellence, Brown serves as Dispatch COOP and Sunshine Coordinator, strengthening continuity planning, stakeholder relationships, and team morale. Her initiative, integrity, and consistent pursuit of improvement make her an invaluable asset. Brown’s service exemplifies the highest standards of dedication, leadership, and commitment to public safety.

COLONEL’S LEADERSHIP AWARD

First Sergeant Derrick Kekic

First Sergeant Derrick Kekic exemplifies exceptional leadership, professionalism, and dedication to the Department of Wildlife Resources. He began his career in 2000, serving as a game warden for four years before gaining supervisory and management experience with the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority. Kekic returned to DWR in 2018 to continue his passion for wildlife law enforcement, and his strong leadership and work ethic led to promotions to District 41 Sergeant in 2021 and First Sergeant for Region IV-A in 2022.

He fosters an inclusive, motivated team culture grounded in fairness, mentorship, and open communication. He leads by example, emphasizes professional development, and upholds high standards of accountability and policy compliance. His leadership was especially evident during the January 2025 Reagan National Airport aircraft collision response, where he coordinated DWR operations within a Joint FBI-NTSB command post, ensuring an effective and professional multi-agency response on the Potomac River under intense public scrutiny.

He is widely respected for his knowledge of laws and policies and is frequently consulted on complex enforcement and personnel matters. Beyond his supervisory role, he leads the Region IV Hunting Incident Investigation Team, is an active peer support member, Internal Affairs investigator, and contributes to statewide training initiatives, including supervisor development programs. Deeply committed to DWR’s mission, First Sergeant Kekic consistently strengthens operations, enhances public trust, and sets a high standard for leadership.

OFFICE OF PROFESSIONAL STANDARDS PROFESSIONALISM DECREE

K-9 Sergeant Richard Howald

In the field of conservation law enforcement, K-9 Sergeant Richard Howald stands as a defining leader, innovator, and steward of excellence whose influence has shaped the DWR K-9 Program into a nationally respected operation. Howald joined DWR in 2005 following a distinguished career in the U.S. Marine Corps, and was immediately recognized for his exceptional performance, earning the Board Award as the standout recruit and the Most Physically Fit Award. As a DCJS-certified law enforcement instructor, he has delivered high-quality instruction to recruits and sworn personnel in Man Tracking, Defensive Tactics, and Physical Fitness, earning him the Director’s Award for Best Instructor in 2009 and 2017. Sgt. Howald’s exemplary performance as a field officer culminated in his selection as the 2010 CPO of the Year, and in 2011, he found his true calling when he was selected as one of three officers to form the inaugural Conservation Police K-9 Program.

He played a key role in every phase of the K-9 unit’s expansion, coordinating Virginia-based training with assistance from Indiana DNR and later designing and implementing the entire training curriculum while serving as lead instructor. Promoted to K-9 Sergeant in 2022, he seamlessly balanced supervisory responsibilities with his commitment to training, mentorship, and program development. His leadership grew in 2023 and 2024 when Howald coordinated and lead all training efforts for West Virginia DNR’s K-9 Program. His expertise has been relied upon for veterinary decisions, retirement determinations, and operational standards, while his mentorship has directly shaped every handler who has served in the unit. Sgt. Howald’s dedication, leadership, and vision are deeply embedded in the foundation and continued success of the DWR K-9 Program.

MERITORIOUS SERVICE MEDAL

Senior Officer Justin Chambers

On July 19, 2025, Senior Conservation Police Officer Justin Chambers demonstrated exceptional courage and decisive action by preventing a suicide attempt under extremely dangerous conditions. He encountered a distressed individual on the edge of a bridge above a flooded, fast-moving section of the South Fork of the Shenandoah River, where recent storms and dam hydraulics made a fall almost certainly fatal. Despite a nonfunctional portable radio, Chambers remained calm, stopped traffic, and attempted to de-escalate the situation by building rapport through conversation. With the arrival of additional officers, the individual became increasingly agitated and began to climb over the railing. Chambers immediately acted, placing himself in grave danger by physically restraining the subject as he attempted to jump. He maintained control until assisting officers arrived and the individual was safely secured. Chambers’ split-second judgment, selfless courage, and willingness to risk his own life directly saved another. His actions exemplify the highest standards of bravery, professionalism, and public service, bringing great credit to himself and making him most deserving of the meritorious service medal.

EXCELLENCE IN POLICE SERVICE

Senior Officer Corey Gardner

Senior Officer Derrick Rickels

Sergeant Matthew Meade

Officer First Class Trace Hughes

Sergeant Matt Arnold

REGIONAL OFFICERS OF THE YEAR

Region 1

CPO of the Year: Officer First Class B. Tyler Dagliano

Region 2

CPO of the Year: Officer Tyler Thompson

Boating Officer of the Year: Master Officer Matthew Sandy

Region 3

CPO of the Year: Officer Ethan Goodman

Boating Officer of the Year: Officer First Class Andrew Rohrer

Region 4

CPO of the Year: Senior Officer Justin Chambers

Boating Officer of the Year: Officer First Class David Rogers