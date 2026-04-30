Outlets at The Dells Announces Buckle Opening May 4th 2026

Buckle joins Outlets at The Dells Shopping center in the Wisconsin Dells Buckle joins Outlets at The Dells Shopping center in the Wisconsin Dells Outlets at The Dells Shopping center in the Wisconsin Dells

Outlets at The Dells is excited to announce that Buckle, will join the center with a new 6,000-square-foot location opening on May 4th 2026.

The arrival of Buckle to the center this spring is something our shoppers have been requesting, and we could not be happier to see them join our brand mix.” — Michelle Zuelke, General Manager

BARABOO, WI, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Outlets at The Dells is excited to announce that Buckle, a popular fashion retailer known for its premium denim and on-trend apparel, will join the center with a new 6,000-square-foot location opening on May 4th 2026.Buckle offers a curated selection of men’s and women’s clothing, footwear, and accessories, with a strong focus on high-quality denim, personalized styling, and elevated everyday fashion. The addition of Buckle further enhances the center’s dynamic retail mix, giving shoppers even more sought-after brands to explore.Michelle Zuelke, General Manager of Outlets at The Dells, shared the center’s enthusiasm for the addition:“The arrival of Buckle to the center this spring is something our shoppers have been requesting, and we could not be happier to see them join our brand mix. Watch this space for even more exciting new tenant arrivals!”More details about the Buckle opening —including grand opening promotions—will be shared soon ahead of its official opening on May 4, 2026. For updates, visit outletsatthedells.com or follow Outlets at The Dells on social media.About Outlets at The DellsOutlets at The Dells is situated in “The Waterpark Capital of the World!,” Wisconsin Dells. It is a favored shopping destination for tourists and local shoppers alike, known for providing a beautiful shopping experience with savings of up to 70% off. The 271,000-square-foot center boasts more than 60 retail brands , offering a distinct blend of national and local retailers, including popular stores such as Nike, Coach, Columbia, Five Below, Ulta Beauty, and T.J. Maxx, among many others.

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