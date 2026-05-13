Draft City Taproom at Outlets at The Dells Outlets at The Dells Shopping center in the Wisconsin Dells Buckle Ribbon Cutting at Outlets at The Dells

Outlets at The Dells Prepares for a Major Restaurant Opening this Summer, along with 3 New Retailers

Outlets at The Dells has long been known as a place of fun and fashion, but now we will be known for food as well!” — General Manager, Michelle Zuelke

WISCONSIN DELLS, WI, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Outlets at The Dells is turning up the energy for Summer 2026 with the announcement of several exciting new tenants, headlined by the upcoming debut of Draft City Taproom , a locally owned restaurant set to bring a vibrant new dining experience to the center's heart.Slated to open later this summer, Draft City Taproom is poised to become a go-to destination for locals and visitors alike, featuring a curated selection of craft beers, elevated pub-style cuisine, and a lively, welcoming atmosphere. Designed as a place to gather, unwind, and connect, the concept will add a fresh social element to Outlets at The Dells—perfect for post-shopping drinks, weekend meetups, and summer nights in Wisconsin Dells.In addition to this highly anticipated restaurant opening, Outlets at The Dells also welcomes three new retailers Tickled Pink Makers Market – (Opened May 2026) A thoughtfully curated marketplace featuring handmade goods, artisan products, and unique finds from local and regional makers.Buckle – (Opened May 2026) A nationally recognized fashion destination known for its premium denim, on-trend apparel, and personalized styling experience.Lush Latte – (Opening May 2026) A cozy, locally owned café offering specialty coffee, handcrafted drinks, and light bites. Perfect for a quick recharge or a leisurely break.“Outlets at The Dells has long been known as a place of fun and fashion, but now we will be known for food as well!” said General Manager, Michelle Zuelke. “The addition of these new stores and food options to the Outlets is in response to the requests of our shoppers, and we are very pleased to answer their call.”Together, these additions continue to evolve Outlets at The Dells into more than just a shopping destination. Creating a place where guests can shop, sip, dine, and spend the day. Guests are encouraged to visit outletsatthedells.com and follow Outlets at The Dells on social media for updates, grand opening details, and a first look at Draft City Taproom.About Outlets at The DellsOutlets at The Dells is situated in “The Waterpark Capital of the World!,” Wisconsin Dells. It is a favored shopping destination for tourists and local shoppers alike, known for offering a beautiful shopping experience with savings of up to 70%. The 271,000-square-foot center boasts more than 60 retail brands, offering a distinct blend of national and local retailers, including Nike, Coach, Columbia, Five Below, Ulta Beauty, and T.J. Maxx, among others

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