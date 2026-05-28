CCAC uncovers alleged falsification of attendance records by public school teachers

MACAU, May 28 - The CCAC has uncovered a case of alleged falsification of attendance records by some teachers and a worker of a public school and some of them even attempted to destroy the evidence in the course of the CCAC’s investigation.

The investigation revealed that between 2019 and 2024, three teachers and an information technology worker of the school falsified attendance records by frequently punching in and out for each other in order to conceal their acts of arriving late or leaving early from work.

The CCAC also discovered in the investigation that the information technology worker involved and one of the teachers colluded with each other to modify part of the video record in order to prevent the acts of punching in and out on behalf of others from being discovered.

The aforesaid four individuals were suspected of committing the offence of computer forgery under the Law on Combatting Computer Crimes. The CCAC has referred the case to the Public Prosecutions Office and notified the Education and Youth Development Bureau for follow-up. In recent years, there have been repeated cases of public servants allegedly falsifying attendance records. The CCAC therefore warns all public servants that diligence and punctuality are obligations that must be strictly adhered to, and that falsifying attendance records is a criminal offence and thus they should not defy the law. Public departments should also be more vigilant and strive to optimise their attendance monitoring mechanisms.