Prestigious UFI Certification and All-time Highs in First-time Exhibitors and Fully Customised Booths IIICF Fosters High-quality Infrastructure Co-operation in Macao

MACAU, May 28 - The 17th International Infrastructure Investment and Construction Forum & Exhibition (hereinafter referred to as the “17th IIICF”), jointly organised by the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) of the Macao SAR and the China International Contractors Association and themed “Boosting Green Digital Infrastructure Connectivity”, will be held from 10 to 12 June (Wednesday to Friday) at the Cotai Expo, The Venetian Macao. Maintaining the high standards expected of international professional MICE events, this year’s event has been certified by the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry (UFI). This accreditation underscores the event’s professionalism and influence within the international MICE sector.

First-time exhibitors and fully customised booths hitting record highs

This year’s exhibition has grown to span 8,000 square metres, bringing together 80 exhibitors. These include Fortune Global 500 companies, the world’s top 250 international contractors (hereinafter referred to as the “ENR250”), and leading figures across the industrial chain, as well as financial institutions and international organisations. Of these exhibitors, 20% are first-time participants representing sectors such as smart infrastructure, systems integration, and equipment manufacturing, demonstrating a comprehensive coverage of service providers across the entire industrial chain. The development of computing power infrastructure is accelerating, with the “China Construction” brand empowering and leading international infrastructure development. Furthermore, over 95% of the exhibition space is occupied by fully customised booths, setting a new record and reflecting the high regard in which international enterprises hold IIICF for its professionalism and business opportunities.

Harnessing Macao’s strengths to pragmatically and efficiently promote enterprise co-operation

Since relocating to Macao, IIICF has consistently highlighted and utilised the city’s strategic positioning and preferential policies to pro-actively integrate into and support overall national development. IIICF empowers enterprises to expand overseas and amplifies its spillover effect to drive the diversification of Macao’s industries. Of the 250 project agreements signed at previous editions, domestic and international infrastructure co-operation projects involving Portuguese-speaking countries and cities in the Greater Bay Area exceed USD 120 billion in value, covering technological innovation, engineering construction, technical consultancy, energy and power, and livelihood services.

A leading mainland enterprise, ranked among the ENR250, signed contracts with countries in Africa and beyond at IIICF for projects such as airport construction and industrial park development, achieving pragmatic, efficient and sustainable international co-operation. A global leader in the energy, telecommunications cables, and systems sectors used IIICF to showcase new technologies and flagship projects, strengthening its brand influence and increasing its market share in Macao while also expanding its overseas business under the Belt and Road Initiative. Representatives from Portuguese-speaking countries who attended last year’s event recognised IIICF as a platform for communication and co-operation between enterprises and institutions from China and Portuguese-speaking countries. This year, first-time exhibitors from the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin expressed great optimism regarding the extensive international network of IIICF, intending to promote their projects and attract tech firms and other enterprises to establish a presence there.

Extending the exhibition impacts to foster the development of Macao’s peripheral industries

IIICF has further strengthened the synergistic effect of “Industry + MICE”. Through a blending model of “Exhibition + Inspection + Matching”, it has stimulated the development of Macao’s peripheral industries. According to data from the Statistics and Census Service, the average spending per visitor to Macao in 2025 was MOP 2,000, while the average spending per MICE visitor was MOP 4,572. In recent years, the organisers have conducted surveys on participants’ spending in Macao. The results show that attendees at the previous edition spent an average of over MOP 21,000 in Macao, representing 11 times the average spending of general tourists in Macao and four times that of MICE visitors. Meanwhile, the 17th IIICF will feature 36 local service providers and is expected to generate approximately 1,200 jobs. This will attract high-end clientele to Macao’s catering, hotel, retail and other MICE-related sectors, boosting local employment and promoting appropriate economic diversification.

The Macao SAR Government will continue to strengthen its co-operation with mainland and international enterprises to promote the upgrading of the global infrastructure industrial chain and the overseas expansion of enterprises. The government will also remain committed to providing the industry with more targeted and efficient matching opportunities. These measures will enhance the efficacy of “attracting investment through exhibitions”, driving global infrastructure co-operation towards high-quality development.

Industry professionals are welcome to visit the IIICF official website (http://www.iiicf.org/) for the latest updates and information.