Rural community profile: Revisiting White River Junction, Vermont

With almost a quarter of all Veterans in the United States residing in rural communities, ensuring that they receive quality health care close to home is more important than ever. At the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), we’re actively working to meet these Veterans in their own communities and promote opportunities for them to live happy and healthy lives.

One such community is White River Junction, Vt., one of five villages within the town of Hartford and home to White River Junction VA Medical Center (VAMC).

White River VAMC

A teaching hospital that offers professional training in most major and surgical subspecialties, White River Junction VAMC has affiliations with numerous local colleges and vocational schools, including Dartmouth Medical School.

Our partnership with Dartmouth informally dates to 1946, and with 80 years of supporting medical students learning what it means to serve those who have served, it’s no surprise that 40% of the clinical medicine activity for Dartmouth’s medical students takes place at VA.

With residencies in nursing, optometry, psychology, physical therapy, occupational therapy, social work, radiology and medical technology, White River VAMC offers numerous opportunities for young medical professionals to get their careers started.

Working hand in hand with the teaching aspects of the facility, White River VAMC is also a hub of important health care research, with a dedicated, 47,000-square-foot research building located on the campus. Through research efforts, the facility is dedicated to creating innovations that advance care for Veterans—and the nation.

Historic and happening

Nestled in Vermont’s Upper Valley, White River Junction is a bustling community accessible via two interstates. Designated a National Historic District, the village still boasts nearly two dozen historical buildings that date back to the late 1800s and early 1900s.

Those historical buildings also offer just a taste of what modern White River Junction has in store. From a world-class baking school at a 300-year-old baking company to a hands-on kids’ science museum, from a year-round theatre company to a hot air balloon festival, there’s something for everyone on the banks of the Connecticut and White Rivers.

Jobs at White River VAMC

If all this sounds like just what you’re looking for in a career and a community, you’re in luck. White River VAMC currently has several openings for medical professionals, including:

You can learn more about these jobs and other current openings, and explore what it means to work at VA, by visiting VA Careers.