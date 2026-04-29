AGBESS Expands Access to Flexible Financing Solutions for Battery Energy Storage Projects

Helping organizations reduce upfront costs and accelerate deployment of safe, reliable energy storage systems.

Access to capital remains one of the most significant barriers to deploying energy storage.” — Robert Hibschweiler

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AGBESS , a provider of fully submerged, immersion-cooled, fire-resistant battery energy storage solutions, today announced the expansion of its financing offerings to support energy storage projects across commercial, industrial, and public sector markets.These financing solutions are designed to help organizations deploy battery energy storage systems (BESS) with reduced upfront capital requirements, enabling faster adoption of resilient and reliable energy infrastructure. Available options include 100% financing lease structures, competitive rates, and flexible terms with no early termination fees, all supported by a streamlined application and closing process.“Access to capital remains one of the most significant barriers to deploying energy storage,” said Robert Hibschweiler, Director of Government Solutions at AGBESS. “Our expanding financing capabilities allow us to provide customers with flexible pathways that align with their operational and financial goals, while maintaining a strong focus on safety, system performance, and ease of execution.”AGBESS financing solutions are supported by a personalized, customer-focused approach, enabling organizations to efficiently evaluate and implement projects ranging from resilience-focused installations and peak demand management to broader infrastructure modernization initiatives.This expanded offering reflects AGBESS’s commitment to advancing energy resilience and supporting the safe, non-flammable deployment of battery energy storage systems. All projects continue to incorporate AGBESS’s safety-first approach, including solutions designed to mitigate thermal risk and enhance long-term system performance.For more information about AGBESS and available financing options, visit https://agbess.com/financing/ or contact govsales@agbess.com.All leases and purchase terms are subject to credit approval. Rates are subject to change. Financial information is required.About AGBESSAGBESS is the exclusive government distributor of EticaAG and a subsidiary of AssetGenie Inc. Focused on serving federal, state, and municipal agencies, AGBESS delivers fire-safe Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) for critical applications. With a dedicated focus on public-sector energy resilience, AGBESS bridges EticaAG’s advanced technology with the evolving needs of public infrastructure.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.