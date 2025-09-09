AGBESS Expands Support for Federal, State, and Local Government Energy Projects through Sourcewell Contract

Our partnership with Sourcewell reinforces AGBESS’s commitment to helping public agencies meet their energy resilience, sustainability, and cost-saving goals.” — Robert Hibschweiler

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AGBESS , a USA-based government reseller of battery energy storage system (BESS) solutions, and integration, is announcing its award of a Sourcewell cooperative purchasing contract in the federal, state, and local government category. This milestone enables AGBESS to provide government procurement professionals with streamlined access to a unique clean energy storage solution nationwide. AGBESS offers an immersion-cooled battery that safely prevents thermal runaway and toxic fires, while promoting fast charging.Sourcewell serves government, education, and nonprofit organizations in all fifty states, Washington DC, and US territories. By leveraging the collective buying power of more than 80,000 members, Sourcewell simplifies procurement through prenegotiated, competitively solicited contracts, ensuring cost-effective and efficient purchasing.“Our partnership with Sourcewell reinforces AGBESS’s commitment to helping public agencies meet their energy resilience, sustainability, and cost-saving goals,” said Robert Hibschweiler, Director of Government Solutions at AGBESS. “This agreement allows agencies to bypass lengthy bid processes and gain direct access to our proven battery energy storage technology, engineering expertise, and related services.”AGBESS has secured the Sourcewell contract after a rigorous request for proposal (RFP) process, ensuring compliance with local procurement regulations while demonstrating unmatched value and technical capability. Under this agreement, any participating agency can purchase AGBESS solutions through a ready-to-use Sourcewell-vetted contract, reducing project lead times and administrative overhead.Through this cooperative purchasing agreement, state and local agencies can access AGBESS’s full portfolio of energy storage and supporting services, including: battery energy storage systems, inverters, battery management systems, immersion-cooled batteries, gas-neutralization technology, DC and AC power conversion, energy storage housing, scalable microgrid applications, critical back-up power, and two-hour and four-hour energy storage.For more information, including how an agency can use AGBESS’s Sourcewell contract, AssetGenie #062625-ASTG, visit https://agbess.com/cooperative-purchasing/ About AGBESSAGBESS is the exclusive government sales division of EticaAG and a subsidiary of AssetGenie, Inc. Focused on serving federal, state, and municipal agencies, AGBESS delivers fire-safe battery energy storage systems (BESS) for mission-critical applications. With a dedicated focus on public-sector energy resilience, AGBESS bridges EticaAG’s advanced technology with the evolving needs of government infrastructure.

