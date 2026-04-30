ResearchFDI Adopts Upsite’s Foresight Platform to Enhance Expansion Intelligence

Upsite x ResearchFDI: Leveraging the Foresight Platform to identify global expansion signals.

ResearchFDI has adopted Upsite Systems’ Foresight Platform to identify global corporate expansion signals well before public announcements are made.

Foresight gives us earlier visibility into how companies are actually behaving. Tracking talent flows and hiring activity at the location level allows us to deliver more actionable insights.” — Davor Davidovic, Chief Operating Officer, ResearchFDI

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Upsite Systems Inc , a technology company mapping global corporate expansion, today announced that ResearchFDI , a global leader in specialized foreign direct investment research and lead generation, has adopted its Foresight Platform to strengthen how it identifies and analyzes company expansion activity, capturing growth signals well before public announcements are made.ResearchFDI has been using Foresight to track early indicators of company expansion, including employee movements, hiring momentum in specific geographies, and job postings that signal operational growth or location intent. These signals frequently emerge months ahead of press releases, site announcements, or disclosed investment plans.Foresight delivers value by continuously monitoring thousands of real-time signals such as workforce changes, leadership hires, hiring velocity by location, and footprint growth to surface companies reaching key inflection points. Rather than operating as a static database, Foresight applies proprietary sourcing, signal detection, and modeling across a wide range of public and non-traditional data sources to generate forward-looking insights.“Expansion decisions leave a trail long before they become public,” said Lukas Sieber, CEO & Founder at Upsite Systems. “Foresight is built to detect those trails. Especially talent and hiring signals, so teams like ResearchFDI can identify opportunities earlier, prioritize more effectively, and engage with greater relevance.”“Foresight gives us earlier visibility into how companies are actually behaving, not just what they announce,” said Davor Davidovic, Chief Operating Officer at ResearchFDI. “Tracking talent flows and hiring activity at the location level allows us to form stronger hypotheses and deliver more timely, actionable insights for our clients.”The platform allows users to monitor hiring patterns by geography, observe employee and executive movements, and track job postings that indicate scaling, relocation, or new market entry. These insights help organizations move from reactive analysis to proactive engagement with companies that are already signaling changes to their global footprint.About Upsite SystemsFounded in 2025 and headquartered in New York City, Upsite Systems was built with a simple goal: to make global growth visible. The company develops Foresight, an AI-powered expansion intelligence platform that detects where companies are actually growing—long before they register new entities or issue press releases. By analyzing proprietary signals such as hiring velocity, workforce footprint shifts, and executive movement, Foresight enables economic developers and professional service firms to identify high-intent companies and act at the precise moment of opportunity.About ResearchFDIResearchFDI is a world-class investment attraction consultancy, delivering customized strategies and research-driven programs for economic development organizations and regional promotion agencies worldwide.Founded in Montreal in 2010, the firm has expanded to include offices, consultants, and partners across the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Asia—facilitating over $50 billion in capital investments and generating high-value projects for more than 300 entities globally. The firm's mission is to position clients to identify and secure high-value inward investment opportunities efficiently.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.