Upsite Launches Platform to Unlock U.S. State Incentives for Scaleups

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Upsite Systems, which redefines how businesses expand to new locations, launched its first public product today: an interactive incentive discovery tool that allows companies to explore and compare programs across all 50 U.S. states.This marks the first major milestone in Upsite’s mission to transform how scaling companies identify ideal expansion locations and access government growth incentives. With more than 2,400 active credit and incentive programs nationwide, many hidden in outdated systems or behind complex application barriers, Upsite is building a bridge between public funding and private growth.A Smarter Way to Discover IncentivesUpsite works with European companies assessing U.S. expansion, who are rarely aware of how state economic development organizations can support them.“There are thousands of excellent state programs and associated incentives that can support companies who are investing and creating jobs in the U.S.. Our new product allows busy executives to see and access programs in one place quickly to support their expansion decisions and in turn support economic growth across a wider range of U.S. locations”, say co-founders Kajal Sanghrajka and Lukas Sieber The new Upsite product gives users an intuitive, map-based interface to scan the entire United States and instantly see how many programs are available in each state. Users can dive deeper to search and filter the incentive opportunities by industry, incentive type, business activity, or geography, saving days of research time for fast growing scaleups who would have otherwise needed to crawl through thousands of state websites.“We do not have the time to research a wide variety of the programs so having a knowledgeable partner like Upsite to deliver quick results was very valuable. The sources Upsite found for us will have a meaningful impact on our cash flow during a key growth phase, and we are very thankful for their support!”Andre Sequin, CFO AudicusLaying the Groundwork for End-to-End SupportThis initial product release marks a pivotal first step toward Upsite’s mission: to become the AI-powered operating system for U.S. business expansions. In the months ahead, Upsite will launch more products that intelligently match companies with optimal locations based on their unique growth profiles—surfacing high-impact incentives, uncovering hidden local advantages, and navigating regulatory complexity with ease. Expansion decisions that once took months will now take minutes. And companies won’t just identify the best opportunities—they’ll be guided through every stage of the process, from discovery to application, with Upsite automating the heavy-lifting. This is how location strategy becomes a strategic growth advantage, and how Upsite transforms trillions in government incentives and millions of location datapoints into instant, actionable decisions for global businesses.Early Traction and Market ValidationSince launching a pilot product in May, Upsite has already surfaced more than $4 million in potential annual savings for twelve fast-growing companies expanding to or within the United States. These incentives represent as much as 14% in operational expense reduction, with multiple companies now moving forward with applications for these programs. On the government side, Upsite has engaged with 10 U.S. states, helping establish early trust and relationships to fast-track application processes that demonstrate mutual value for businesses and economic development agencies alike.About UpsiteUpsite is transforming how scaling companies expand. From discovery and benchmarking to government interactions, Upsite’s AI helps teams identify, compare, and capture the best opportunities across states. Headquartered in NYC, Upsite’s team hails from London, New York, and San Francisco, and brings more than 30 years of experience in Site Selection and Foreign Direct Investment. Learn more at upsite.ai.

