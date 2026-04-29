Clear Creek County Conducting Evacuation Exercise

Clear Creek County Conducting Emergency Evacuation Exercise

Heavy Traffic Expected on Hwy 103 on May 2

On Saturday, May 2, 2026, several neighborhoods along Highway 103 in Clear Creek County are participating in an evacuation exercise. Many residents in the Beaver Brook, Echo Hills, Evergreen West, and Raven Ridge neighborhoods have registered to participate. These residents will receive instructions to evacuate their homes on the morning of May 2, 2026.

Residents and visitors should expect heavy traffic on Hwy 103 between 10am – 12:30pm. The evacuation route for all participating neighborhoods is Hwy 103 East to Evergreen Pkwy/Hwy 74 south to the evacuation center at the former Bergen Meadow Elementary School. Public safety personnel will be monitoring evacuation checkpoints along Hwy 103 during the exercise. Variable message boards (VMS boards) are currently positioned on Hwy 103 to warn motorists to expect heavy traffic on May 2.

The exercise will help residents become more familiar with evacuation routes and better understand what to expect during an evacuation. It will also help participating agencies improve evacuation processes and establish a benchmark of evacuation times for more populated neighborhoods. Agencies participating in the exercise include Clear Creek Sheriff’s Office, Evergreen Fire Rescue, Clear Creek Fire Authority, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Jeffcom911, and Clear Creek County.