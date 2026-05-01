Cyber Realm Solutions Appoints Jonathan Herman as AI Consultant

Jonathan Herman, AI Consultant

Advancing Secure AI Adoption in Critical Infrastructure

Jonathan brings a rare combination of technical depth, strategic vision, and practical experience in deploying AI... ensuring that innovation does not come at the expense of security.” — Stacy Baskin, President of Cyber Realm Solutions

MIAMI BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cyber Realm Solutions (CRS), a leader in cybersecurity for critical infrastructure, has announced the appointment of Jonathan Herman as AI Consultant. In this role, Herman will guide strategic initiatives at the intersection of artificial intelligence and cybersecurity, with a focus on safeguarding energy and nuclear operations in an era of accelerating technological change.Herman joins Cyber Realm at a pivotal moment for the global energy sector. Surging demand for power—driven in part by the rapid expansion of data centers and AI workloads—has renewed focus on nuclear energy as a stable, scalable, and carbon-efficient solution. At the same time, energy providers are actively exploring how to safely integrate AI into their operations to enhance efficiency, reliability, and compliance.“Jonathan brings a rare combination of technical depth, strategic vision, and practical experience in deploying robust AI solutions,” said Stacy Baskin, President of Cyber Realm Solutions. “As our clients navigate both the opportunities and risks of AI, his leadership will be instrumental in ensuring that innovation does not come at the expense of security.”Herman’s appointment also comes amid a rapidly evolving threat landscape. The emergence of advanced large language models (LLMs) and AI-driven tools has introduced new capabilities that challenge traditional cybersecurity frameworks. These technologies can be leveraged by adversaries to automate attacks, exploit vulnerabilities, and bypass legacy defenses—forcing both public and private sector organizations to rethink how they protect critical infrastructure.At Cyber Realm, Herman will support initiatives including the development of secure, air-gapped AI environments for operational use cases, AI-driven analysis of cybersecurity trends, and regulatory readiness, including inspections and compliance workflows.“AI is reshaping how critical systems operate and how they are targeted,” said Herman. “The challenge now is to harness its capabilities responsibly while building resilient defenses against its misuse. I’m excited to work with Cyber Realm to help energy organizations adopt AI in ways that are both innovative and secure.”Cyber Realm Solutions continues to expand its capabilities to meet the growing demands of the energy sector, combining deep cybersecurity expertise with emerging AI technologies to protect the systems that power the modern world.About Cyber Realm Solutions:Cyber Realm Solutions is a cybersecurity firm specializing in the protection of critical infrastructure, including energy, nuclear, and industrial systems. The company delivers regulatory expertise and innovative technologies to help organizations defend against evolving cyber threats.About Jonathan Herman:Jonathan Herman is an award-winning tech executive and innovation strategist specializing in AI and emerging technologies. As CEO of Strong Interactive, he has led the development of advanced platforms across artificial intelligence, mixed reality, and blockchain, earning global recognition from organizations including Crunchbase and the Technology Innovator Awards. He also advises organizations in regulated industries on how to deploy secure, scalable AI solutions in complex operational environments (learn more at JonathanMHerman.com ).

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