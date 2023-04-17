Baller Mixed Reality Wins "Top Sports Brand Initiative" at the American Metaverse Award

Jonathan Herman receiving American Metaverse Award
With the new convergence of AI, AR & Blockchain, Baller Mixed Reality will continue to deploy cutting-edge technology solutions that redefine the way fans experience sports and entertainment content”
— Jonathan Herman
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- After being named a finalist in multiple categories, Baller Mixed Reality was selected the "Top Sports Brand Initiative” at the first-ever American Metaverse Awards (Summit & Gala) in Miami, Florida. In total, nineteen awards were given to a wide range of Web 3 innovators, including Sony (Top Consumer Hardware for Metaverse/Web3), Mattel (Top Fashion Brand Initiative), UplandMe (Most Innovative NFT project), DressX (Top Corporate Partnership Project), Bored Room Ventures (Top Advertising Agency for Metaverse), and more.
"We are honored to be selected the Top Sports Brand Initiative at the American Metaverse Awards among so many leading Web 3 ventures. With the new convergence of Artificial Intelligence, Augmented Reality and Blockchain, Baller Mixed Reality will continue to deploy cutting-edge technology solutions that redefine the way fans experience and engage with sports and entertainment content." - Jonathan Herman, Founder & CEO
Other companies that participated include - AT&T, BitBasel, CoinTelegraph, H&M, Hartmann Capital, Loreal, Magic Leap, Pepsico, Polygon Labs, Rokk3r Labs, Unstoppable Domains, the VR/AR Association and World of Women.
ABOUT STRONG INTERACTIVE [https://StrongInteractive.io] - Strong Interactive is the parent company of award-winning Web 3 ventures including Baller Mixed Reality, Bocazon, and burgeoning brands such as Mast3rwork and MetaDine. Strong Interactive also provides custom B2B solutions for companies seeking to position their brands ahead of the Web 3 curve by utilizing quickly-emerging technologies.
ABOUT JONATHAN HERMAN [https://www.linkedin.com/in/jherm] - Based on Strong Interactive's growing success, Crunchbase ranks Jonathan Herman among the Top 50 CEOs in the United States and top founders globally. As a recognized thought-leader and innovator in Web 3 technologies (including blockchain, the metaverse, and artificial intelligence) Jonathan speaks on these topics at industry conferences, corporate gatherings, and academic institutions - https://www.allamericanspeakers.com/speakers/452247/Jonathan-Herman.
