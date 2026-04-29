Join MDC for Forest, Fish & Wildlife Workshop May 16 in Linn County

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LINNEUS, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites Missouri landowners and managers to learn about conservation practices for private land management during a free program in Linn County in May.

Join MDC staff for a Forest, Fish & Wildlife Workshop on Saturday, May 16, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the University of Missouri Forage Systems Cornett Research Farm, 21262 Genoa Road in Linneus. The workshop is free and registration is not required.

Topics covered will help attendees understand what they can do as landowners and managers to enhance farm stewardship, increase wildlife habitat on agricultural lands, and work with lessees to make properties more productive.

MDC staff will cover a variety of topics including forest and timber management, private-land cost-share opportunities, wildlife management, fisheries and pond management, and more.

For more information, visit mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/216415 or call the MDC Chillicothe office at 660-646-6122.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all of its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.