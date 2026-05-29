Route FF in Platte County closed June 1 - Nov. 1 for improvements.

PLATTE COUNTY – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) wants users of its Parma Woods Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center in southern Platte County and visitors to some MDC conservation areas in the county to know of an area road closure.

The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) will close Route FF in Platte County from northwest River Road to Crooked Road for drainage and resurfacing improvements beginning June 1 until Nov. 1. The work is a part of a MoDOT corridor upgrade project.

Detour routes will be posted at construction locations. Eastbound/Westbound Route FF traffic will follow a signed detour via Union Chapel Road, Missouri Highway 45, Missouri Highway 9, and Main Street in Parkville. For details, visit the project webpage at modot.org/projects/route-ff-corridor-upgrades-platte-county.

Parma Woods Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center is located at 15900 NW River Road in Kansas City. For more information, visit mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/places/parma-woods-shooting-range-outdoor-education-center.

For more information on MDC conservation areas in Platte County, visit the MDC Places to Go feature at mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/places.