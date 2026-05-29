Join MDC for fun and informative events throughout June at the Cape Nature Center

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo.- Learn outdoor skills and connect with nature this summer at the Cape Girardeau Nature Center. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is hosting several free programs in the Southeast Region this June.

Squirrel Hunting 101 Thursday, June 11: Take on the excitement of all things squirrel hunting! Participants will learn the basics and safe practices of hunting small game, cleaning, and processing. This event is held Thursday, June 11, from 5:30-7 p.m. Registration is required at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/oTu.

Attendees are encouraged to register for the Squirrel Cleaning 101 program, held immediately after from 7 - 7:30 p.m., Thursday, June 11, at Cape Nature Center. Registration required at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/oTb.

Yoga at the Nature Center Wednesday, June 17: Relax, reconnect, and take the opportunity to move your body with a Southeast Missouri native yoga instructor, Jennifer Gardner. Join staff at the nature center from 6:30 - 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, at Cape Nature Center. Registration required at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/oTa.

Native Plants: Wild Foraging Hike Friday, June 19: Get outside with MDC staff to gather Missouri native plants and learn how to use them in the kitchen and for herbal remedies. Join staff at the nature center from 5:30 - 7 p.m. Friday, June 19, at Cape Nature Center. Registration required at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/oTz.

Cooking In Nature Thursday, June 25: Enjoy a day creating delicious buffalo squirrel dip. Staff will walk you through step by step on how to cook up this easy recipe. With a demonstration of how to prepare squirrel meat, attendees will also get a sample of the final product and get to take home a small batch to enjoy. Join MDC staff at the nature center from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 25, at Cape Nature Center. Registration required at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/oTK.

Find a full list of events and programs at Cape Girardeau Nature Center by visiting MDC’s events page at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Qr.

Cape Girardeau Nature Center is located at 2289 County Park Drive. The nature center is open Tuesday through Saturday from 8 a.m.to 5 p.m. For more information, call 573-290-5218.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all of its nature centers, regional facilities, conservation areas, and public programs. To request ADA accommodation for participation in an MDC program, visit Accessibility | Missouri Department of Conservation.