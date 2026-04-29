New At-Home Treatment Now Available to Help Men Regain Bladder Control

Elitone for Men to Treat Incontinence at home

Elitone for Men offers a non-invasive option for bladder leakage, helping support pelvic floor strength similar to Kegel exercises for men

Successful, not wearing pads any longer.” — Kirk (clinical trial participant)

NEWTOWN, CT, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bladder leakage affects millions of men, yet it remains one of the least discussed and most frustrating health issues. Whether triggered by surgery, age, or other factors, loss of bladder control can disrupt daily life, limit activity, and impact confidence.Elidah today announced that Elitone for Men is now available in the United States, offering a new at-home treatment designed to help men regain bladder control.For many men, bladder leakage becomes something they simply manage over time—often relying on pads or limiting activities—rather than actively improving the underlying condition. Despite how common it is, there have been very few simple, non-invasive treatment options available for men to use at home.Elitone for Men is a non-invasive, wearable device that delivers gentle stimulation to activate and strengthen pelvic floor muscles, similar to Kegel exercises for men . The therapy is designed for use at home and can be incorporated easily into a daily routine.Many men are advised to perform Kegel exercises for men to strengthen pelvic floor muscles, but doing them correctly and consistently can be challenging. Elitone for Men is designed to deliver these muscle contractions automatically, helping provide a more structured and effective way to perform Kegel-type exercises at home.The device is cleared by the FDA to support continence recovery following prostate surgery, where many men experience bladder leakage and have historically had limited options to actively improve outcomes.By bringing therapy into the home, Elitone for Men introduces a new approach—giving men a way to actively address bladder leakage rather than simply managing symptoms or waiting for improvement.“For too long, men dealing with bladder leakage have had very few options to actively improve their situation,” said Eric Kolb, co-founder of Elidah. “Elitone for Men gives patients a simple, at-home way to take control and work toward getting back to normal life.”The launch follows strong demand from patients, with many men actively seeking solutions that go beyond pads and passive management.Elitone for Men is now available for purchase in the United States and can be used at home without the need for in-office procedures.The product builds on Elidah’s broader platform of non-invasive, at-home therapies for pelvic health. The Elitone system is designed to strengthen pelvic floor muscles and is also used in other applications to help address symptoms of overactive bladder (OAB), including urgency and frequency.To learn more or get started, visit: https://elitoneformen.com About ElidahElidah is a medical device company based in Connecticut, USA, focused on developing non-invasive, at-home therapies for pelvic floor disorders. Its Elitoneplatform includes FDA-cleared solutions for both women and men and has supported tens of thousands of users. For more information, visit https://elitone.com/men ###

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