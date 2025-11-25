EliHealth Initiative Launches the Women’s Pelvic Health Impact Fund to Support Underserved Women Nationwide

She Suffered in Silence for Years — Until Someone Donated an Elitone. This Giving Tuesday, You Can Change a Woman’s Life Too.

I have MS and I really needed this. I can’t always tell when I need to go, but now I have stronger muscles. It has really helped my leakage — very rarely do I have it anymore. Thank you so much.” — Gloria S.

NEWTOWN, CT, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This Giving Tuesday, EliHealth Initiative is announcing the launch of the Women’s Pelvic Health Impact Fund, a donor-driven effort to expand access to pelvic-floor care for underserved women across the country. The fund builds on EliHealth’s breakthrough year of helping women whose lives have been transformed through dignified, noninvasive pelvic-health treatment.Despite affecting 1 in 3 women, pelvic-floor disorders remain one of the most overlooked and underfunded areas of women’s health. Millions live with daily leakage, shame, and loss of independence—especially those who cannot afford treatment, live with chronic illness, or lack access to specialty care.EliHealth Initiative, a women-led nonprofit, was created to change that—one woman at a time.Restoring Dignity Through Access to CareThrough donor support and partnerships with manufacturers, EliHealth provides FDA-cleared pelvic-floor therapy devices free of charge to women who otherwise have no way to access care. The Elitone device, a gentle, external therapy, helps reduce bladder leaks without surgery, internal probes, or ongoing clinic visits—making it possible for women with limited mobility, chronic illness, or restricted budgets to finally receive treatment.For many, receiving an Elitone is a life-changing moment, and their stories reflect what so many women face: years of silent suffering, isolation, and embarrassment—simply because treatment was out of reach.“No woman should lose her independence or dignity because she can’t afford pelvic-floor care,” said Daly Johnson, Director of EliHealth Initiative. “When donors step in, they don’t just give a device. They give a woman back her confidence, her relationships, and her daily freedom.”Introducing the Women’s Pelvic Health Impact FundThe newly launched Women’s Pelvic Health Impact Fund will allow EliHealth to expand its reach and sustainably support more women whose lives can be transformed through access to pelvic-floor treatment.This donor-backed fund will:- Provide pelvic-floor therapy devices to women with no alternative path to care- Support education and health navigation for women beginning treatment- Strengthen EliHealth’s sustainable refurbishment efforts to extend donor impactThis fund is designed expressly for Giving Tuesday, where every contribution—large or small—directly advances women’s pelvic health equity.“Women have waited long enough.”“Pelvic health has been ignored and underfunded for far too long,” Johnson said. “But we have the technology, the will, and the donors who care. Giving Tuesday is the moment to stand with women who have been suffering in silence for years.”To support the Women’s Pelvic Health Impact Fund this Giving Tuesday, donate at: elihealth.org/donate or recommend a DAF grant at elihealth.org/daf-donor-advised-funds.About EliHealth InitiativeEliHealth Initiative is a women-led 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to restoring dignity, health, and independence to women who have been overlooked in the healthcare system. We focus on the millions of women quietly suffering from pelvic-floor disorders—conditions that affect 1 in 3 women yet remain underfunded, stigmatized, and often untreated.Through donor support and partnerships with manufacturers, EliHealth provides FDA-cleared pelvic-floor therapy devices completely free of charge to women who cannot access care due to chronic illness, disability, or severe financial hardship.Every donation helps a woman regain confidence, mobility, and control over her daily life.Learn more or support a woman in need at elihealth.org.

