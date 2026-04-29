Certasun Expands Chicagoland Solar Service Business

Growth driven by increasingly large installed base of systems and the closures of some installers

BUFFALO GROVE, IL, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Certasun, a leading Illinois-based solar company, today announced the expansion of its solar service division, reflecting growing demand from homeowners seeking service for their existing solar energy systems.Known for designing and installing high-quality solar systems across Chicagoland, Certasun has also built a dedicated service team that offers solar panel removal and reinstallation, troubleshooting, and repairs. The division supports both Certasun-installed systems and systems installed by other companies.“Homeowners often call us when they need to temporarily remove solar panels so roof work can move forward,” said Jenny Schwabacher, Certasun’s Director of Service. “We also help when systems are underperforming, inverters need attention, or monitoring isn’t working.”Meeting the Needs of a Maturing Solar MarketAccording to the Illinois Solar Energy Association, Illinois is home to more than 120,000 solar installations. The vast majority of these are on residential rooftops.In the past few years, however, the solar industry has seen significant change, including the closure or exit of some large residential installers. As a result, many solar owners now find themselves without a reliable partner to repair or temporarily remove and reinstall their systems. Certasun’s service expansion is designed to meet this growing need with experienced technicians and long term continuity.Certasun services systems originally installed by ADT Solar, Freedom Forever, GenRenew, Moxie Solar, Power Home Solar, Revolution Energy, Solgen, Sun Badger, and SunPower, among others.Certasun and its technicians are certified to work on most of the equipment brands commonly found in the Illinois market. Certasun works directly with manufacturers on warranty claims where applicable.Certasun’s solar service offerings include:• Solar panel removal and reinstallation for roof replacement or repair• Diagnostics and repair of underperforming or non-functioning systems• Inverter replacement and component troubleshooting• Support for customers whose original installer is no longer in businessService First, Sales SecondAccording to Certasun, the expansion reflects the company’s belief that long-term trust is built through service, not just installation.“We treat service calls with the same care as full installs,” Schwabacher added. “For many customers, this is their first interaction with Certasun. How we show up for them matters.”About CertasunCertasun is an Illinois-based solar company serving residential and commercial customers throughout the Chicagoland area. The company provides solar design, installation, and ongoing service with a focus on quality, transparency, and long-term system performance. Certasun supports both new solar customers and owners of existing systems seeking reliable service and expert care.For more information, visit:

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