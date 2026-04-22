State Report Ranks Certasun Among Best-Performing Solar Vendors in Illinois

Illinois Power Agency data shows Certasun has far fewer complaints than competitors.

BUFFALO GROVE, IL, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Every year, the Illinois Power Agency (IPA) releases a detailed accounting of consumer complaints filed against solar companies participating in the Illinois Shines and Illinois Solar for All incentive programs. Its most recent report offers one of the most transparent windows available into how Illinois solar companies treat their customers.According to the report, Certasun is one of the best-performing solar vendors in Illinois, with only three complaints per 1000 incentive applications. Among the ten largest Approved Vendors, Certasun’s complaint rate was less than one-third of the next-best vendor (10 per 1000) and about one-sixth of the median (18 per 1000)."Since our founding in 2018, Certasun as aimed to be the best solar company in Illinois, offering honest information and high quality installations", said Josh Lutton, founder and president of Certasun. "We are gratified the IPA report indicates that consumers have noticed not all solar companies are the same."The IPA received 832 total complaints in 2025. The most common complaint categories were mechanical or installation issues (228 complaints), installation contract terms (199), and misleading marketing (143). Certasun received no complaints in these categories, which indicates transparent sales practices, workmanship that holds up after installation, and responsiveness when customers do have questions. These are precisely the behaviors the IPA’s Consumer Protection Working Group has been pushing the entire industry toward.At Certasun, we pride ourselves in providing honest, accurate information to homeowners about going solar and the savings they can achieve. Our contract terms are straightforward and transparent, and we support our customers for the long haul.About CertasunCertasun is the largest residential solar company headquartered in Illinois. Founded in 2018, Certasun is committed to making solar simple and honest. Every system and service Certasun offers is delivered by expert, attentive local professionals.For more information, see this post or the IPA Report.

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